‘Your Conduct In Rivers, Abuja Has Made It Clear You Were Unsuitable For VP Slot’ – Atiku Hits Wike

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, of having character deficiency.

Naija News reports that Atiku made this known while responding to Wike’s statement of lying during the holy month of Ramadan regarding the process that led to the selection of the Vice Presidential candidate for the PDP in the 2023 election.

In a statement released on Saturday, through his Media Aide, Lere Olayinka, Wike responded to Atiku’s claim that a committee set up by the PDP had ranked the former Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the top choice for the party’s vice-presidential candidate.

According to Atiku, Wike was ranked second, with former Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel in third place. Atiku claimed that he picked Okowa based on the committee’s recommendation.

Olayinka strongly refuted Atiku’s account, questioning how a person who received only two votes could be ranked higher than someone who garnered 13 votes.

However, in a statement signed by Atiku’s Media Office, in Abuja, on Saturday, titled: “Learning Without Character Is Equal To Zero,” the former Vice President criticized Wike, stating that numbers are meaningless without good conduct and humility.

He further cited the current crisis in Rivers State, stressing that Wike’s conduct in recent times has made it clear he was unsuitable for the Vice Presidential slot.

The statement reads, “The attention of Atiku Media Office has been drawn to yet another emotional outburst disguised as a press statement from the camp of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, issued by his aide, Lere Olayinka.

“While we understand that bitterness often finds expression in misplaced aggression, we must remind Mr. Wike and his team that a bitter heart isn’t capable of charity, nor does it inspire unity, healing, or truth.

“Once again, facts have been twisted in a desperate attempt to rewrite history. Mr. Wike, through his spokesperson, claims that he had 13 votes from a committee set up to recommend a vice presidential running mate, while Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa had only two. Let us be clear: there are no laid down rules or laws on the selection process of a running mate. Committees, consultations, and recommendations are advisory in nature. The final decision rests solely and exclusively with the presidential candidate, in this case, Atiku Abubakar. It is a constitutional and strategic choice, not a popularity contest.

“Assuming, but not conceding that Wike had 13 votes and Okowa had 2 — just like universities confer degrees “in learning and in character” — one must ask: what is the worth of votes if character scores a zero? Leadership is not only about numbers; it is about temperament, dignity, and the ability to unify. A man may boast of numbers, but if his conduct lacks grace and humility, those numbers are empty.

“We make no apologies for choosing Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as the running mate in 2023. That decision was based on a combination of intellect, composure, and statesmanship.

“We have been vindicated by Mr. Wike’s public conduct in Rivers state where he once served as governor and in Abuja since becoming FCT Minister, which has made it abundantly clear why he was unsuitable for the role of Vice President in a ticket meant to unify, not divide.

“We urge Mr. Wike and his social media spokesperson to resist the temptation to sermonize about religious piety during Ramadan and Lent, too, while simultaneously fanning the flames of discord. Let us not reduce sacred periods to a tool for petty political jabs.

“The task of rebuilding our party and our nation is a serious one. It is time to move beyond bruised egos and focus on what truly matters: the future of Nigeria and the wellbeing of its people!”