Former LG Chairmen Pay Solidarity Visit To Gov Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on Wednesday, received the immediate past chairmen of the 23 Local Government Areas in the State at his private residence in Port Harcourt.

The former chairmen were on a Solidarity Visit to show unwavering support and commitment to the course of the Rivers First mantra under the sterling leadership of Governor Fubara.

They were led on the visit by the former chairman of Association of Local Government Chairmen in Nigeria (ALGON), Rivers State Chapter, and former Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Council, Hon Prince Ezebunwo Ichemati.

The 23 chairmen, who were in high spirits, said they embarked on the visit to reassure the Governor of their unflinching loyalty and dedication to his mandate while urging Rivers people to continue to rally support for the Governor, despite the challenges. The chairmen also prayed God to intercede and defend the Governor at this trying moment in the State’s political history, saying that this is the most crucial time for Rivers people to be more united and law-abiding in order not to give the enemies opportunity to advance their evil agenda.