March 2025 Benevolence: Gateway Church Offers Scholarships To Members

In a remarkable display of generosity, Gateway International Church (GIC) has offered educational scholarships to some of its members, reinforcing its commitment to education and community empowerment.

The presentation ceremony which took place at the Altar of Mercy ground on Sunday, was aimed at easing financial burdens and foster a brighter future for the beneficiaries.

According to the Head, Directorate of Pastoral Care and Special Business Unit in the office of the Lead Pastor, Pastor Joseph George Ajueshi, the event is part of the acts of benevolence initiated by the church to assist members who are in need.

He told journalists shortly after the presentation of items to the various beneficiaries for the month of March, 2025 that this unique program is held every month and runs in series to capture those slated for that particular month.

Pastor Ajueshi disclosed that the church had categories for those who benefits from the Gateway benevolence, pointing out that those who benefited from academic assistance (scholarships) include, Victoria Jonah and Onuigbo Princewill Nmesoma Chukwu.

Other beneficiaries on compassionate ground include, Irongbu Benedict Chizoba, Allen Eunice Nwankwo and Ngozi Perpetual.

On what informed the initiation of benevolence to Gateway International Church members, Pastor Joseph George Ajueshi said attributed the gesture to the Lead Pastor of GIC, Pastor George Izunwa, describing him as ‘a man of large heart’.

Ajueshi further stated that apart from the benevolence, the church also empowers some of it’s members by supporting their businesses financially.

He used the medium to advise the beneficiaries to use what has been given to them to assist their families, while urging those for business category to ensure judicious use of the funds available to them by applying it to the business so that the business can grow to the next level.

While fielding questions on the sustainability of the capital intensive Gateway monthly program, Pastor Ajueshi opined that the benevolence is sustained through the church offerings and tithes by members of the church.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Victoria Jonah who was offered an academic assistance (scholarships) expressed gratitude to Pastor Izunwa who approved the funds for the academic assistance and other benevolent offers given to some members of the church.

She prayed for more anointing, grace and God’s protection for the Lead Pastor and his family, appealing that such gesture should be extended to other members of the church who are also in need of one form of assistance or the other.

Gateway International church still at the occasion did what they called street market raffle draw where successful participants smiled home with tangible gift items, while others were compensated for participating. Highlight of the event was the dedication of eleven babies as well as the colourful celebration of Mothering Sunday by the women.