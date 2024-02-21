JUST IN: Disruption of Political Rally in Etche: Rivers Police Commissioner Summons Council Chairman, Chief of Staff For Interrogation

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu has invited the Chairman of Etche Local Government Area (LGA), Hon. Obinna Anyanwu for questioning regarding a distressing incident of property destruction and disruption of political rally in Etche, put together by members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, for the Supreme Court victory, National Network Newspaper can authoritatively report.

According to information available to National Network newspaper, the Council Chairman, is expected to come along with his Chief of Staff, Mr. Promise Ikechi Nwankwo, and to appear before the Commissioner of Police through the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID) later today, Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

The invitation comes in the wake of a viral video that captured the wanton destruction and burning of properties at a Thanksgiving venue in Etche Local Government Area, Rivers State.

The video allegedly implicates Promise Nwankwo, Chief of Staff to the Etche LGA Chairman, in the act of perpetrating the destruction.

The Commissioner of Police has taken the matter seriously and seeks to investigate the incident thoroughly.

The interview is seen as a crucial step towards gathering more information about the incident and determining the extent of Nwankwo’s involvement, seen in the video.

As news of the property destruction spread through social media, citizens expressed outrage and demanded swift action by the police.

The viral video, which circulated widely across various platforms, showcased the destruction and raised concerns about the safety and security of the community.

CP Olatunji Disu has assured the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

The Commissioner is determined to ensure that justice is served and that those responsible for the destruction are held accountable.

The interview with the Etche LGA Chairman and his Chief of Staff is expected to shed light on the events leading up to the incident, as well as provide insights into their knowledge of Promise Nwankwo’s alleged involvement.

The Commissioner of Police has urged all parties involved to cooperate fully with the investigation process.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining peace and security within communities.

The Rivers State Police Command continues to work diligently to safeguard the lives and properties of its residents, and it remains committed to upholding the rule of law.

Further updates on the investigation will be provided as they become available to National Network Newspaper.