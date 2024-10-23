Gov Fubara Commends Banigo Over Contributions To Healthcare

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has commended the Senator Representing Rivers West Senatorial District, Senator Ipalibo Harry Banigo for her tireless legislative work and passion in improving healthcare delivery.

Governor Fubara stated this during the inauguration of the Kingdom Mandate Initiative’s Health Insurance programme which is part of the Senator’s Constituency Project aimed at bringing quality healthcare to the People of Rivers West Senatorial District in collaboration with the National Health Insurance Authority at the information center in Ahoada, on Monday, 14th October 2024.

Represented by his Deputy Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, Governor Fubara said “Our State has already inaugurated our State’s Health Insurance Scheme which currently covers 70% of our Local Government Areas”.

According to the State Chief Executive, the Government recognizes the fact that a healthy population is the foundation of a prosperous society, noting that by investing in the health of the Rivers People, we are investing in the future of the State, which will not only improve individual lives but also strengthen our communities and boost our local economies.

Governor Fubara expressed gratitude to Senator Banigo that her efforts are transforming lives and complementing the State Government’s initiatives in reducing out of pocket expenses on health, while insisting that the flag-off ceremony symbolizes the power of synergy between the Federal and State Government.

Earlier the Senator Representing Rivers West Senatorial District, Sen. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, commended the Governor for the numerous giant strides recorded in the health sector of the State within a short time, especially for setting up the Rivers State Contributory Health scheme, construction of the new Psychiatric Hospital as well as Zonal Hospitals.

She said the programme aims at ensuring that our people have access to healthcare without first paying for, adding that it cuts across the eight Local Government Areas of the Senatorial District.

In her remarks, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Chidinma Adaeze Oreh, who was represented by the Executive Secretary Rivers State Primary Healthcare Management Board, Prof. Kinikanwo Green, lauded Senator. Banigo for bringing healthcare delivery closer to her Senatorial District, stressing that the initiative would go a long way in improving the health indices of the State. In his Keynote Address, the Director General National Health Insurance Authority, Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, who described Senator Banigo as extremely collaborative, visionary and someone who cares about the well-being of her people and the nation, identified ill health, extreme poverty and lack of education, as the three major things that deprive people of their dignity, stressing that a lot of people are dying because they cannot afford quality healthcare.