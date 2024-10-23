Prof Odu Applauds Faith Based Groups  For Nation Building

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, says the contributions of faith based organizations are invaluable to the growth and development our State and communities.

Prof. Odu stated this while speaking at 40th Year Anniversary of the Nigeria Women for Christ (NWC) at the Dr. Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt on Wednesday, October 9th 2024.

According to the Deputy Governor, the dedication of these faith based organizations to providing a place of worship, learning and fellowship undoubtedly touch countless lives and continue to positively influence the moral and spiritual landscape of our State.

Prof. Odu who recalled that as an offshoot of the Greater Port Harcourt for Christ Crusade in 1984, the Nigeria Women for Christ, like the proverbial Chinese Bamboo has evolved in the last 40yrs into becoming a beacon of hope not just to the people of the State and nation but to the world at large.

While commending the organization for its commitment to spreading the love of Christ, empowering women and fostering unity across all denominations, Prof. Odu, said the Governor Siminalayi Fubara led Administration in the State appreciates the vital role organizations like theirs play in building the fabrics of society.

“Your prayers and spiritual guidance are invaluable sources of wisdom and strength for leadership, in the complexities of governance, we find ourselves repeatedly turning to the timeless principles of faith and power of prayer.

Your Ministry and other faith based organizations form a pillar of support for our Administration, reminding us of the higher calling to serve with integrity and compassion”. The Deputy Governor stressed.

She urged them to keep the faith and continue the good works, noting that the next forty years will be more fruitful and exciting.

Earlier the National Coordinator, Nigeria Women for Christ, Mrs. Asonye Favour, said although the journey has not been very smooth, God has always been there for them, noting that in line with the theme of this year’s celebration drawn from 1Samuel 7:12 “Our Ebenezer: Thus far the Lord has helped us” God Almighty has kept the organization waxing strong. She noted that one of the objectives of the organization is to have at least a chapter in all States of the Federation and across the nations of the world.