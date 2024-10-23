Why I Won’t Challenge Edo Gov’ship Election Result – Akpata

Labour Party governorship candidate in Edo State, Olumide Akpata, has decided not to challenge the outcome of the September 21 election.

Akpata finished third, securing 22,763 votes.

The election saw the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Monday Okpebholo, win with 291,667 votes, while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, took second place with 247,274 votes.

Despite raising concerns about irregularities and malpractice during the poll, Akpata chose not to approach the tribunal.

He explained that his focus would instead be on driving systemic changes and reforming the electoral process, highlighting the need for improvements in Nigeria’s democratic framework.

“My decision not to contest the election results at the tribunal is not an indication of compromise; rather, it is a strategic move aimed at redirecting our energies towards systemic changes that our democracy desperately needs. “This moment calls for a paradigm shift in our approach to electoral reform. We cannot continue to operate within a system that incentivises manipulation and disenfranchisement”, he said.