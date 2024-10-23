Metro
Why Some African Couples Are Not Romantic
- Many couples hardly kiss and they only hug each other when they receive good news.
- The husband only puts food in his wife’s mouth only when she is terminally ill and cant feed herself.
- If you see a man opening car door for his wife means the door is faulty, we all know this one… We been dey talk am like joke but na true
- The only thing that makes an african man touch his wife’s neck is when she complains of fever. He wont touch it again till the next fever.
- The only time he can carry his wife on his arms is when she is in labour.
- if you see them seated outside at night, dont think they are romantic. They are only waiting for the smell of insecticide to vanish.
- Many wives buy gifts for their husbands only when they are hospitalized.
- The only time they race together is when there is danger and everyone is running.
- The only time they go for evening stroll is when they want to go and lay a complain to the parents of the person that beat their child or got their daughter pregnant.
- The only time they bath together is when both are late for work.
- the only time a wife looks closely to her husband’s eyes is when he complains of dirt in his eyes. 12. In short in Africa, so many marriages are just for sleeping and waking up, raising kids and ageing together till dëãth comes.