Flood: ONELGA Boss Inaugurates 20-Member Committee To Combat Menace

As part of the initiative of ONELGA’s broader efforts to confront environmental challenges and fortify its communities against natural disasters especially flood, the Executive Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA),Hon Prince Isaac Umejuru has inaugurated 2024 ONELGA Flood Committee.

The committee’s primary mandate is to devise actionable plans to minimize the devastation from the looming flood, which has already begun to impact parts of Ndoni Local Government Area.

Comprising distinguished community leaders and experts from various fields, the committee members were also tasked with formulating effective strategies to mitigate the impact of the anticipated flood on ONELGA residents.

Inaugrating the committee, the Secretary of the Council, Hon. Ambrose Okpo, who represented the Council Chairman, asked them to undertake their responsibilities with diligence.

In his acceptance speech, the Committee chairman, Chief Julius Okenya in his acceptance speech emphasized the critical importance of early intervention, underscoring that safeguarding lives and properties is paramount.

He assured that the committee will present viable solutions aimed at protecting ONELGA residents and averting widespread damage.

The committee members include Chief Julius Okenya as Chairman, Dr. Lucky Nwaoburu, Hon. Sule Igwela, Prof. Daniel Ogum, Chief Ebenezer Hart Eleba, and ACP Kentus Obiye (Rtd).

Others are Hon. Lucky Ajie, Mr. Peter Abali, Godspower Osoh, Hon. Vincent Anwakobe, Hon. Patience Eluozu, and Mrs. Joy Ake.

Also inaugurated as members of the committee are Hon. Peters Opene Chukwuwike, HRH Eze Bright Abali, Rev. Father Paschal Amakiri, Comr. Chinedu Onyeije, Comr. Gift Elemosah, High Chief Louis Ajie – Iyasara XIII, Vincent Elemele, and Engr. Kingsley Okwuosa as Secretary.