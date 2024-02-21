Metro

Rivers State Police Command To Investigate Allege Disruption, Destruction Of Political Rally By Thugs In Etche

The Rivers sate police command says it is looking into the Issues that led to the destruction of properties In Etche Local Government Area by sponsored thugs during a political rally in the area.

In Trending Video online the Chief of Staff to Etche Local Government Chairman, Promise Ikechi Nwankwo and his thugs were seen destroying the venue of Governor Fubara’s Supreme Court Victory Thanksgiving in Afara, Etche County LGA.

Police officers attached to the council chairman were also seen fully armed at  the scene the .Cultists were heard chanting cult incantation yet heavily protected by the police,

In A text message on Monday evening the police Public relations Officer Grace Iringe Koko said. The Commissioner of police had called the Area Commander and DPO to give a brief on the incident immediately and expedite action however many residents have condemned the act of thugs escorted by armed police officer(s). and called on police authorities to call their men to order

