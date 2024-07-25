Eze Obiri Commends Rivers Commissioner Of Police On Courtesy Visit To Oginigba

Following the courtesy visit of the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu to Oginigba Kingdom, the Eze Obiri of Oginigba, Chief Allwell Odum has commended the commissioner for deeming it necessary to pay a courtesy visit to the palace of the Paramount Ruler of Oginigba Kingdom HRH king Dr Amb G.B. Odum JP.

Eze Obiri also stated that CP Disu is one of the most hard working and dedicated police officer Nigeria has produced in recent time.

According to Eze Obiri, the commitment of the commissioner of police towards protecting lives and property in the state is not in doubt in view of his track record since he assumed office.

Also, the amiable prince of Oginigba thanked the Rivers State commissioner of police for assurring the people of Oginigba of total support towards eradicating crime in the community, adding that Oginigba people are ready to co-operate with the police to achieve peaceful atmosphere for business operations to thrive favourably particularly among the companies in the domain.

On his part, the commissioner of police said that the visit is basically to familiarize with Oginigba people particularly with the monarch, pointing out that Oginigba is very important to Rivers State and Nigeria at large due to the numerous multinational companies in the community.

Therefore, the commissioner advised the people to shun any act capable of disrupting peace in order not to scare away investors in the community, advising that the people should avoid taking laws into their hands especially communal matters , such as chieftaincy tussles and company related issues.

“The police is poised on giving Oginigba the needed support because of the peculiar nature of the community.

Therefore whenever their is any issue with the company or chieftaincy dispute instead of taking laws into your hands report the matter to your district police division and be rest assured that it will be handled professionally,’ CP Disu said.

The Oginigba Council of Chiefs and Elders, Youths and Women received the Rivers State Commissioner of Police accompanied by the Rivers State Police Command Division.