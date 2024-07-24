Writers Appeal To Tinubu To Rename National Library After  Achebe

The Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW Global) has made a formal appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him to honor the late Prof. Chinua Achebe by renaming the National Library of Nigeria after the renowned author.

This request comes in recognition of Achebe’s immense contributions to literature and his lasting legacy as the author of the bestselling novel “Things Fall Apart” and the winner of the 1987 Man Booker International Prize.

This appeal was articulated in a press release issued by Wole Adedoyin, President of SYNW Global.

Adedoyin highlighted Achebe’s profound impact on Nigerian and global literature, noting that renaming the National Library would be a fitting tribute to his memory and contributions.

The Society of Young Nigerian Writers commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his recent decision to rename the National Theatre after Prof. Wole Soyinka in celebration of his 90th birthday.

This gesture was warmly received by the literary community, and SYNW Global believes that a similar honor should be extended to Prof. Chinua Achebe.

Wole Adedoyin emphasized that Achebe’s work has not only shaped African literature but has also brought international acclaim to Nigeria. “Things Fall Apart” remains a seminal work that has been translated into numerous languages and has educated readers worldwide about African culture and history.

The writers’ body also expressed its appreciation for the actions of Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the Governor of Anambra State, who recently renamed the state’s international airport after the late Chinua Achebe.

This move was praised as a commendable step in preserving the legacy of one of Nigeria’s greatest literary figures.

SYNW Global noted that the National Library of Nigeria, as a repository of the nation’s knowledge and heritage, would be an ideal institution to bear Achebe’s name.

The organization believes that this renaming would inspire future generations to explore Achebe’s works and the rich literary heritage of Nigeria.

In their statement, the writers acknowledged the significance of national institutions being named after individuals who have made outstanding contributions to society.

They argued that Achebe’s literary achievements and his role in promoting African literature globally make him a deserving candidate for such an honor.

The appeal to President Tinubu reflects a broader desire within the literary community to see Nigeria’s literary giants recognized and celebrated.

SYNW Global believes that renaming the National Library after Chinua Achebe would not only honor his legacy but also reinforce the importance of literature in Nigeria’s cultural and intellectual life.

Wole Adedoyin concluded the press release by calling on other literary and cultural organizations to support this appeal.

He expressed hope that the government would consider this request favorably and take steps to immortalize the legacy of Prof. Chinua Achebe in a manner befitting his contributions.

The Society of Young Nigerian Writers remains committed to promoting Nigerian literature and advocating for the recognition of the country’s literary icons. The organization hopes that this appeal will mark the beginning of a broader initiative to honor Nigerian writers who have left an indelible mark on the world.