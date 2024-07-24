Group Applauds Emergence Of Wai-Ogosu As MOSOP President

The President of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), Engr. Olu Andah Wai-Ogosu has been described as a square peg in a square hole sequel to his election as the current President of MOSOP.

Coalition of Supporters of Democracy and Good Governance gave the remark when they visited the erudite professor in his Port Harcourt office, Tuesday July 23, 2024.

The emergence of Engr. Wai-Ogosu according to the Coalition Chief of the group, Gashon Bob-Achor was all that was needed to put an end to the bickering that had characterized the MOSOP leadership.

Bob-Achor commended the MOSOP leader, Engr. Wai-Ogosu for making himself available for the great sacrifice and appealed to him to sustain his apolitical and neutral stance in Sundry interests that had threatened the collective aspirations of the great Ogoni people.

As a renowned environmentalist, statesman, technocrat and University Don, the Coalition of Supporters of Democracy and Good Governance believes the Ogoni people stand a better chance to actualize their age-long dreams under the guidance of Engr. Wai-Ogosu and called on all Ogonis at home and in diaspora to rally round the MOSOP President for a speedy development of the area.

They re-emphasized the vision and strategy of Engr. Wai-Ogosu to “effectively navigate Ogoni into the second phase of the struggle and beyond, an Ogoni that is peaceful and secure for investment where every son and daughter of Ogoni is empowered to contribute to the sustainability of socio-economic development of Ogoniland”, as laudable and achievable if he is given all the necessary support and encouragement. The group congratulated Engr. Wai-Ogosu on his election which they described as well deserved, and pledged their support and prayers to have him deliver on his programmes and policies for a new, healthier, secure, peaceful and prosperous Ogoni.