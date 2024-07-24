Anti-Narcotics Agency Still Silent After NDLEA Officers Allegedly Killed Youth

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA) in Rivers state is still mum on allegation that men on NDLEA uniform shot dead a youth simply identified as Lotto at Worgumati Street, Chinda axis of Mile 4, Port Harcourt.

Despite repeated enquiries by our reporter, Emmanuel Ikechukwu, spokesperson of the agency in Rivers state who promised to respond on the matter is yet to do so days after the incident.

National Network learnt that men on NDLEA uniform went for an operation in the area and in the course of the operation in a place alleged to be illicit drug den were attacked by suspected hoodlums and in the clash that ensued, the men on NDLEA uniform allegedly fired shots which lead to death of a man popularly known as ‘Lotto Boy’.

Our correspondent reports that the Youth of the community protested with the corpse of the man the next day at Ikwerre Road/Chinda axis of Mile 4 accusing a certain politician of sponsoring the killing. As at press time, the deceased who is a father of three children has been buried.