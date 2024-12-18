Xmas: Rivers Police Command Bans Use Of Fireworks/Crackers, Knockouts

The Rivers State Police Command has reiterated ban on use of fireworks/crackers and knockouts.

Public Relations Officer of the Command for the Rivers state Police Command, SP Grace Iringe Koko while wishing the people of the state merry Christmas and a prosperous new year said the command is dedicated to serving the residents better this festive season.

“The Command has made adequate security of both men and materials to ensure that there will be seamless Yuletide, before, during and after.

“However, The CP wishes to advise members of the Public on the ban and the uses of fireworks/crackers and knockouts, during and after the Christmas and New Year Celebrations.

The Command is mindful of the fact that these devices are ‘Explosives’ which by their very nature are harmful and capable of disturbing the existing public peace and causing unnecessary panic in the State.

“Consequently, the Command hereby appeals to the general public, parents and guardians alike, to desist from blasting these ‘Devices’ and parents to warn their Children and wards against the use. Retailers of these ‘Devices’ are equally advised and warned to stop the sales, as any person or group of persons found flouting this order will be arrested and prosecuted” SP Koko said

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mustapha Mohammed Bala, again, assured the people of the State that the Command will leave no stone unturned, to ensure that there will not be any form of security breach.