Oil Producers Trade Section Donates Cold Chain Equipment to Rivers State Ministry of Health

In a significant boost to immunization services and public health in Rivers State, the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), comprising five International Oil Companies (IOCs) and 25 Nigerian oil firms, have handed over cold chain equipment to the Rivers State Ministry of Health.

The donation is aimed to enhance the storage and distribution of vaccines, ensuring their potency and effectiveness, particularly in hard-to-reach communities.

Speaking on behalf of the Rivers State Primary Healthcare Management Board, Dr. Joy Wihioka, representing the Executive Secretary, Professor Kinikanwo Green, emphasized the importance of immunization in primary healthcare.

She highlighted the critical role of cold chain infrastructure in maintaining vaccine efficacy across the state’s diverse and challenging terrain.

“The Rivers State Primary Healthcare Management Board offers numerous services, but immunization remains a cornerstone. Vaccines must reach remote areas in optimal condition, requiring robust cold chain systems.

This donation demonstrates the oil sector’s commitment to public health and their understanding of the state’s unique needs,” Dr. Wihioka said and thanked OPTS for their proactive corporate social responsibility and assured that the equipment would be deployed effectively.

In his speech, the Executive Director of OPTS, Gwueke Ajafia expressed pride in the initiative, reflecting on Rivers State’s central role in the oil and gas industry.

“Without healthy communities, progress is impossible. This equipment supports immunization programs vital for public health and aligns with our commitment to giving back to a state that has contributed immensely to Nigeria’s economy,” Ajafia noted, while commending the state’s cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said was instrumental in sustaining oil production during a challenging period.

Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh in her keynote speech, praised the collaboration between the government and the private sector, noting its impact on health outcomes.

She outlined the progress achieved during her tenure, including increased immunization coverage, reduced child mortality rates, and improved maternal health.

“The donation reflects a shared vision to eradicate preventable diseases and ensure no child is left behind in accessing life-saving vaccines. These efforts are essential for achieving zero-dose coverage and safeguarding the future of Rivers State’s children,” Dr. Oreh said.

The Commissioner expressed gratitude on behalf of the state government, highlighting the equipment’s potential to enhance immunization and child health services, particularly in underserved areas.

The event underscored the power of partnerships in addressing public health challenges. The cold chain equipment is expected to play a vital role in strengthening Rivers State’s healthcare system, ensuring equitable access to vaccines, and fostering healthier communities.