RSU Admits 11,083 As Prof. Zeb-Obipi Oversees First Matriculation

The Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University (RSU), Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, presided over his first matriculation ceremony as the institution officially admitted 11,083 students for the 2024/2025 academic session. The event, which marked RSU’s 43rd matriculation, was held last Friday at the convocation arena in Port Harcourt.

In his address, Prof. Zeb-Obipi described the occasion as a significant milestone, welcoming the new students and emphasizing the importance of the matriculation ceremony in the university system.

“Though this is the 43rd matriculation ceremony of the university, it is the first under my watch as Vice Chancellor. I am highly excited to be overseeing this significant academic ritual,” he stated.

Expressing gratitude, the Vice Chancellor acknowledged the support of Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the university’s 14th Governing Council led by Hon. Justice Mary Odili, and other key stakeholders who played a role in his emergence as Vice Chancellor.

He also recognized his fellow contenders for the position, particularly Prof. Adolphus J. Toby and Prof. Nkalo H. Ukoima, commending their contributions and pledging to consider their vision statements in shaping the university’s future.

Prof. Zeb-Obipi outlined his vision to transform RSU into a world-class, innovative, and inclusive institution. His administration, he noted, aims to foster excellence, creativity, and social responsibility by re-engineering the university’s academic, administrative, and community engagement frameworks to ensure a student-centric, faculty-driven, and community-oriented approach responsive to 21st-century needs.

To achieve this vision, the university plans to:

· Enhance academic programs to meet global standards.

· Strengthen research capacity and promote innovation.

· Improve infrastructure and facilities to support teaching, learning, and research.

· Foster partnerships with industries, government, and other stakeholders to promote community engagement and entrepreneurship.

Providing insight into the admission statistics, Prof. Zeb-Obipi disclosed that 29,107 candidates selected RSU as their first choice in the 2024 JAMB Examination. Of these, 16,172 met the university’s 190 cut-off mark, while 15,348 registered for the post-UTME screening.

A total of 15,014 candidates participated in the university’s admission test, resulting in 11,083 successful admissions.

Congratulating the new students, the Vice Chancellor urged them to uphold the institution’s values by shunning social vices such as cultism, examination malpractice, bribery, and indecent dressing.

He reiterated RSU’s zero-tolerance policy on indiscipline and other anti-social behaviors, emphasizing the need for students to remain focused on academic excellence and personal development. The matriculation ceremony concluded with a reaffirmation of the university’s commitment to providing a conducive learning environment that fosters innovation, leadership, and community service.