Rivers Emergency Rule: Diaspora Group Condemns Governor’s Suspension, Demands Immediate Reinstatement

The Rivers Simplified Movement in Diaspora is calling on the president to immediately reinstate the democratically elected governor of Rivers State and the elected lawmakers without any further delay.

The situation in Rivers State is clearly political and does not warrant any form of martial law that is not known by the Nigerian constitution.

The pronouncement of a state of emergency is clearly biased, and deceitful. The president and his foot soldier Nyesom Wike are all bent in capturing the wealth of rivers state hence this illegal suspension of a democratically elected governor.

You will recall, that Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), once advised Akinwunmi Ambode, former Lagos governor, to reject godfatherism in his state.

In a September 2018 interview on The Osasu Show, Wike, who was then Rivers governor, advised Ambode to prioritise Lagos’ interests over those of President Bola Tinubu, widely seen as Lagos’ political godfather.

In the case of the impeachment crisis hovering over the head of the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, the crisis was resolved following a meeting between the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, and other leaders of the party in the state.

The Lagos State House of Assembly had threatened to commence impeachment proceedings against Mr Ambode over allegations of illegal budgetary spendings and gross misconduct.

Mr Ambode is yet to present the 2019 budget before the lawmakers.

A statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday said a special Governor’s Advisory Committee (GAC) held a meeting in Marina, Lagos, where the issues between the two parties were resolved. “We held a meeting on behalf of entire Lagosians,” Mr Tinubu was quoted as saying in the statement.

“In the last one week or so, there has been some talk about a conflict between the Executive and the Legislature in Lagos. This is of great concern to us.

“We looked at the source of the conflict, which is normal in a democracy, and that is why there are also conflict-resolution mechanisms.”

Mr Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, said the meeting examined the grievances on both sides.

“As leaders, we also looked into areas where there has to be a compromise. In order to build institutions and encourage consensus-building, we have to do what is right,” he said.

President Tinubu waited patiently and booted Ambode through a democratic process, but that’s not the case in Rivers State.

Churchill West Jack

(President), Rivers Simplified Movement in Diaspora.