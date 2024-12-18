Gov Fubara Prides In Creating Atmosphere For Healthy Living, Greater Productivity

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that greater efficiency and effectiveness has been achieved in governance because he created a conducive internal work environment deliberately to enable members of cabinet and every officer of government to function maximally.

The Governor maintained that he knows that the quest for greater productivity he desires cannot be achieved in a toxic workplace of tension, anxiety and fear, which often heighten underlying health conditions of the workforce.

Governor Fubara made the assertion when he spoke at the Special Thanksgiving Service organised in honour of Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo at the St. Paul’s Nyemoni Lutheran Cathedral in Abonnema Town, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area on Sunday.

Dr Danagogo is the Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), and was thanking God over his chieftaincy installation on the Chieftaincy Stool of Tubofiya 111, as the head of Da Tubofia Group of Houses, and for his reappointment as SSG.

Governor Fubara explained that as a good administrator, he does not stampede members of his team and workers before eliciting the best from them but has continued to create such atmosphere wherein he relates with them cordially to achieve shared goals and necessary objectives of government to advance the State.

The Governor said: “He is telling you the story of how he was re-appointed. I don’t know why he didn’t add the story that he was also compelled, given ultimatum, to resign.

“It takes a man who believes in something; it takes a man who is honourable and has integrity to stand by you. I want to say that this administration that I am leading will stand by you.

“You don’t need to worry about the BP drugs again because I don’t intend to give anyone BP. There is no Commissioner here that has BP. Before, you people used to have BP, but now, there is no BP. There is no Permanent Secretary that was always lying in the hospital and is still lying in hospital now because there is no BP.”

Governor Fubara stated: “For the fact that I won’t give you stress, even if I have to correct you, I will correct you with love, understanding that you are human beings.

“And when this is the relationship, you see efficiency and effectiveness, and you see how government is moving forward. That is what we do, and that is the secret of the improved health of my SSG, and the wife is no longer reminding him whether he has taken his drugs.”

Governor Fubara described Dr Danagogo as a man of great conviction, forthright, dependable, and leaves no person in doubt on where he stands on any issue considered as right and just.

It is such qualities, without doubt, that stood him out to be re-appointed as the SSG, and rightly elected by traditional leaders of Da Tubofiya Group of Houses as their Head in the Iju Jack Compound, Abonnema Town.

“But today, we are happy to be here to celebrate with you. This is just the beginning, that is the truth. God can bless somebody anytime and in different ways.

The truth about it is, we have every reason to thank God for good or for bad, more especially what you are thanking God for today is God’s favour in our lives. Anybody who identifies with God, there is no way God will let the person down.

“I am here with our leaders, the real leaders of this State, not the Abuja leaders. These are the leaders that have control of their areas, their territories. It’s only one that lost territory that runs away. So, we have come to this kingdom to celebrate our brother, to tell him that we are with him, because he also chose to be with us. That is the truth.”

Governor Fubara also said: “You didn’t lobby for it, and because you decided to lead this responsibility, God assigned this family right to you. They know that you will defend them and protect their interest. So, they didn’t make any mistake, and I know you will not disappoint them.”

He charged traditional rulers in the area to continue to support activities of government, foster peace and unity in their domain while also tasking the political leadership of the local government councils, particularly the chairmen, to provide good governance to the people and be sure of his support for them to succeed.

Governor Fubara donated N50million to St. Paul’s Nyemoni Lutheran Cathedral as support of the State Government to advance the work of evangelism of the Church.

In her speech, former First Lady of Nigeria and wife of former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, Dame Patience Jonathan, described Dr Danagogo as a diligent, quiet, result-oriented public officer who served deservedly as Minister of Sports in the administration of her husband, and urged him to continue to exhibit excellence as he serves as SSG, and ensure that he does not disappoint those who trust in his loyalty and capacity.

Sharing his testimony with the congregation, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Tammy Danagogo, said without lobbying and scheming, God granted him favour to be re-appointed as SSG by Governor Fubara, while his family found him suitable to be installed as their traditional ruler, and consequently the head of the Da Tubofiya Group of Houses.

He noted that working with Governor Fubara has been a life-changing experience in a none toxic work environment that had reduced his intake of his BP drugs, and expressed gratitude to God for giving Rivers State such a humble, simple and caring Governor.

Dr Danagogo also narrated how the lot fell on him to be elected unanimously as chief charged with the onerous task of providing traditional leadership to his people, even as the least of the sons in the family.

The special Thanksgiving Service was attended by the State Deputy Governor, Prof Ngozi Odu; Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Victor Oko-Jumbo; Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr Edison Ehie; former Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia; former Deputy Governor, Engr Tele Ikuru; former Senators Lee Maeba, John Azuta Mbata, and Adawari M. Pepple; former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Sir Austin Opara; former National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus; and former transport minister, Dr Abiye Sekibo. Also in attendance were some current and former State Assembly members; members of the State Executive Council; leaders and key stakeholders of the State; local government chairmen; former caretaker committee chairmen; traditional rulers; politicians, business leaders; and Kalabari leaders; among others.