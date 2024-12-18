Christians Advised To Extend Love To Enemies

It was celebration galore over the weekend in Port Harcourt as the chairman, Rumuagholu Council of Chiefs in Obio/Akpor LGA of Rivers state, High Chief Ogundu Nyejibadu Ichenwo pulled dignitaries, including family members, friends and well-wishers to his church, The Apostolic Church (TAC) Rumuagholu Assembly 2, Mandela Estate for a colourful Thanksgiving service.

In his sermon at the church service, the Senior Pastor, Maxwell Ogbonda admonished christians to practice true love as one of the greatest commandments in the bible.

He explained that “though the bible urged christians to love our neighbours as ourselves but Jesus Christ extended the law to include even our Enemies “; he declared. He added that for mankind to experience true peace, it is important one forgives his/her enemies and even extend undiluted love and support to him/her.

In his testimony, the celebrant recalled how he was spiritually attacked with a strange illness some years back which they have been struggling with and that God eventually heard the prayers of his well-wishers and saved his life to His glory.

At the reception ground, the celebrant who lavishly entertained guests in appreciation said in a press interview that it can only be God’s intervention in his life, the visibly excited

High Chief Ichenwo who the chairman, Rumuagholu Council of Chiefs as well as the Vice Chairman, Oroesara Council of Chiefs and Secretary, Rumuokoro Council of Chiefs said though he suspected no one over the sickness, he has forgiven whoever that is responsible but that he has learnt his lesson the hard way.

He equally used the opportunity to cut his 72nd Birthday Anniversary cake to the cheers of the guests before trying his legs on the dancing floor

All the bodies where the celebrant belongs were all represented at the occasion.

The Vice Chairman, Rumuagholu Council of Chiefs, High Chief End- well Ogurilenwo in a press interview thanked God on behalf of their colleagues for sparing the life of the celebrant whom he described as a dependable ally, adding that they seriously missed him when he was away. He used the opportunity to pray for his complete recuperation to resume his duties.

The son of the celebrant and heir apparent, Dr. Nioking Amadi said in a press interview that the family members were happy for the survival of their dear father hence the Thanksgiving to God despite all they spent to save his life. “We are grateful to God and everyone who supported us in saving the life of our father”; he declared.

He advised that people should be careful the way they live their lives. “Be careful, cautious and vigilant”, he further advised. He added that humans have limited time to live on earth and so should try to leave worthy legacies and as well help the less privileged in the society. He said the lesson learnt in this circumstance is that one should not expose him/herself to danger.