Rumuosi Community Celebrates Okemini Akani Coronation Anniversary

The Rumuosi Community in Obio/Akpor LGA of Rivers State over the weekend rolled out the drums to celebrate the one year anniversary of the successful coronation of their Paramount Ruler/Nyenwe Ali, HRH Eze Titus Bekweri Okemini Akani (Ezewoke VII).

Preaching the sermon at the Assemblies of God Church (Victory Tower), Ikwerre South District, Akpor 3 Section, East/West Rd, Rumuosi Junction, Port Harcourt, where the celebration began, Rev’d Sylvester Nwoye stressed on the inherent powers of God which he noted is available to all believers to do exploits with to the glory of God.

According to the man of God, anybody God calls to serve in whatever capacity, He enables to perfectly achieve its purpose to His glory. He however, disclosed that this divine power is only available to those who believe and exercise it accordingly with the fear of God.

Quoting profusely from the Bible, Rev’d Nwoye emphasized that God has reasons for placing anybody in his/her position at any point in time and with the available power which is to confront the challenges ahead and overcome to His glory.

In his testimony, the Paramount Ruler expressed gratitude to God for not only sparing his life this past one year on the throne but also giving him and his cabinet the wisdom to restore the confidence of his people through their modest achievements.

At the Rumuosi Community Civic Centre, venue of the reception, another man of God who is the Vicar of St. George’s Anglican Church, Rumuosi/Rumuekini, Rev Cannon O. Wilson, preached on the need for christians to involve God in whatever they are doing for divine direction. Quoting Exodus 12 vs 14 to back the origin of thanksgiving, he prophesized that the community will continue to witness increase in their blessings having started with Him as according to him, “God cherishes gratitude for every of His benevolence”.

The Paramount Ruler Eze Akani in his opening remarks said he is delighted to be alive to celebrate the First Anniversary of his coronation in good health as his enemies did not give him a chance to be alive not to talk of to succeed, hence the elaborate celebration.

Highlight of the event was the cutting of the anniversary cake by the Paramount Ruler and his council of chiefs followed by the royal dance to the delight of the audience.

Other invited men of God including Rev’d (Dr) Ebere Osigwe of the Resurrection Praise Ministries for AfricaB;Rev’d H.N. A. Echeonwu,Sectional leader, Omagwa Central of the Assemblies of God Church and Pastor Micheal Akani of the RCCG engaged in intercessory prayers for the peace, unity and harmony of the community leaders, local government and Rivers state at large.

The Akpor Council of Chiefs was on ground to grace the epoch making event.

The delegation of the Akpor Council of Chiefs led by the Paramount Ruler of Ozuoba which also includes the Paramount Rulers of Alakahia, Rumuokwachi, Rumualogu and Rumuekini prayed the successful reign of the monarch.

In a press interview, HRH Eze T.B.O. Ákani said one of his major achievements on the throne this past one year is the peace and unity he restored in the community. “Besides I and my Council of chiefs have been able to provide boreholes in strategic places for water as well as transformers for the steady supply of electricity to the community”. He said the people are rejoicing because of the transformation that has taken place within the short period because God is indeed in control having laid the foundation in Him.

In their own contributions, the Rumuosi Youth President, Comrade Cosmas Akani and Community Development Committee Chairman, Comrade Kevin Amanye Ihunda were unanimous in praising the reign and leadership qualities of the Paramount Ruler whom they confirmed the enemy did not give a chance. “He has indeed performed excellently well, maybe because he involved God in the community’s affairs and has a listening ear . His leadership continues to foster peace and coexistence, making him a true symbol of a Traditional Ruler”;they said. The Planning Committee chairman, Elder Franklin Chukwunda and J. Nsirim Akani, PhD the Secretary in their vote of thanks expressed the appreciation of the committee and the Rumuosi community to their guests for their presence, prayers and contributions towards the success of the event.