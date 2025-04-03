Organised Labour Rivers State Denies Allegations By Former HoS

The Rivers State Chapter of Organized Labour has strongly refuted allegations made by Dr. George Nweke, the former Head of Service of Rivers State, describing his claims as misleading and baseless.

In a statement issued on Saturday, 29 March 2025, the union maintained that it remains an independent body committed solely to the welfare of workers in the state.

It dismissed claims that its leadership had been compromised through financial inducements or secret political dealings, calling them “unfounded and malicious.

“We challenge Dr. Nweke to provide verifiable evidence to support his allegations rather than resorting to propaganda aimed at distracting from the real issues affecting workers,” the statement read.

The Organized Labour emphasized its neutrality in political affairs, stating that its engagements with government authorities have always been focused on labour-related matters, regardless of political affiliations.

It further accused Dr. Nweke of attempting to undermine the credibility of the labour movement through false narratives and divisive rhetoric.

The union also referenced its earlier statement on the imposition of a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 19, 2025, reaffirming its commitment to lawful dialogue and peaceful resolution of disputes.

“We urge all stakeholders to prioritize dialogue and refrain from using the Labour movement as a tool for political battles. Our allegiance remains with the workers, and we will continue to advocate for their rights with integrity and accountability.” Organized Labour called on the public to disregard Dr. Nweke’s claims and reiterated its commitment to championing workers’ rights without political interference.