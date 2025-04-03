Sports

Nigerian Boxer Slums, Dies In Ring

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 3 hours ago
0 Less than a minute

Tragedy hit the boxing world yesterday, Saturday, March 2, 2025, when former Nigerian National and West African light-heavyweight champion, Segun ‘Success’ Olanrewaju, died after collapsing during a boxing match in Ghana.

Olanrewaju lost consciousness while facing Ghanaian boxer Jon Mbanugu at Fight Night 15 of the Ghana Professional Boxing League at Bukom Boxing Arena.

Reports indicate that the Nigerian pugilist was ahead on points before the unfortunate incident occurred.

The boxing community has been thrown into mourning following his sudden death. Olanrewaju’s contributions to the sport in Nigeria and across West Africa have been widely acknowledged, with colleagues and fans paying tribute to his legacy.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 3 hours ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Turkish League: Galatasaray Must Keep Pushing For Title – Osimhen

3 weeks ago

Chelsea To Go All Out For Boniface

3 weeks ago

Morocco 2025: Flamingos Defeat Bantwana 3-1

3 weeks ago

Missing Out Of 2026 World Cup ‘ll Be A Disaster  – Musa

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button