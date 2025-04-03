Nigerian Boxer Slums, Dies In Ring

Tragedy hit the boxing world yesterday, Saturday, March 2, 2025, when former Nigerian National and West African light-heavyweight champion, Segun ‘Success’ Olanrewaju, died after collapsing during a boxing match in Ghana.

Olanrewaju lost consciousness while facing Ghanaian boxer Jon Mbanugu at Fight Night 15 of the Ghana Professional Boxing League at Bukom Boxing Arena.

Reports indicate that the Nigerian pugilist was ahead on points before the unfortunate incident occurred.

The boxing community has been thrown into mourning following his sudden death. Olanrewaju’s contributions to the sport in Nigeria and across West Africa have been widely acknowledged, with colleagues and fans paying tribute to his legacy.