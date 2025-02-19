A Kalabari Chief and Political leader in Kalahari Kingdom, Alabo, Sen (Dr) Ngoji Denton-West has stated that now is the set time to balance development in Rivers state and that nothing will stop it.

He stated this Tuesday February 11, 2025 in a chat with newsmen at the sideline of the Solidarity visit of the Kalabari Ethnic Nationality to Governor Sir Dr Siminalayi Fubara in Government House, Port Harcourt.

Sen (Dr) Denton-West said with the positive outcome of the visit and particularly the promises of the state Governor, the Upland/Riverine dichotomy will be permanently abridged in the overall interest of Rivers people .

At the Solidarity visit which recorded over 20,000 persons including Traditional Rulers, Chiefs, Political leaders, Women and Youths, Gov Fubara had promised to embark on those teething projects which is of immense benefit to the people, notable. Projects like the Trans Kalahari road, shore protection,ring road, internal roads as well as establishment of viable tertiary educational Institution that will provide technical and entrepreneurial skills to the people of the area.

Gov Fubara had also promised the delegation that there was nothing stopping the opening up of the area for “unprecedented development and Economic growth” now that one of their own is on seat.

Other projects completed and ongoing which the Fubara administration lined-up for execution include sand filling and shore protection of the area and immediate rehabilitation of the zonal hospitals in the area, stressing that their interest, safety , security and development is the concern if the RSG.

He maintained that the opening up of the area would not only connect the upland and the Riverine area but will reduce the insecurity associated with the waterways transportation. The delegation led by the Amanyanabo of Abonnema, HRM King Desreal Gbobo Bobmanuel reaffirmed their support to the Fubara administration and used the opportunity to endorse the governor for his second term in office come 2027 to enable him conclude the good works started.