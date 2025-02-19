Fubara’s Agric Commissioner Takes Heartthrob To Altar

Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on Saturday, graced the solemnization of the Rivers State Commissioner of Agriculture, Engr. Victor Kii called it quits with bachelorhood last weekend when he took his heartthrob, Mercy Mankwe to the altar as wife.

The wedding ceremony was held at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Chaplaincy, Catholic Institute of West Africa (CIWA), along the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway, Rumuibekwe in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

In his Homily, the Chief Celebrant, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Most Rev Matthew Hassan Kukah, said marriage is an enduring union, ordained by God for two persons – man and woman – who have decided in love to live their lives together.

Bishop Kukah stated that people in such Christian marriage should know that they are in an indissoluble union, bounded by faith, and advised them to gladly make personal sacrifices in tolerance and care for each other so that they can have a healthy, successful and rewarding life together.

In his vote of thanks, co-celebrant, Very Rev Monsignor Pius Kii, showered commendations on the Governor for his fatherly support to the family, and the numerous landmark achievements in various sectors across the State.

The clergy and the church took the opportunity to pray for the success and good health of Governor Fubara and his administration, and urged God to protect, guide and defend him at all times.

The church also presented 50th birthday cake and gifts to the Governor, and also sang birthday songs to accentuate the celebration. Highlights of the event were the signing of the marriage register by the new couple, Victor and Mercy, and the cutting of the 50th Birthday cake by the Governor.