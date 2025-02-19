Gov Fubara Commended For Completion Of Abandoned School Project In Ataba, Andoni LGA

The Fubara administration has been commended for deeming it necessary to reconstruct and furnished the comprehensive secondary school project in Ataba, Andoni LGA of Rivers state which was abandoned by the Wike administration.

Speaking at the sideline of the project commissioning, one of the stakeholders in the area, Elder Blessing Tiko said that their joy know no bounds for the completion of the project, adding that the identification and completion of abandoned projects is one quality of Gov Fubara that places above his predecessors.

The Traditional Ruler of Ataba kingdom, HRM Bendon Mgboawaji Egwere, Uruk 17th Okama Ataba also expressed the gratitude of his people to Sim Fubara for completing the project, saying that the governor has further left his footprint in the sands of history. He promises to do all within his powers to safeguard the property.

His colleague from the neighbouring Oronija community, HRH King B. I. Egopyork VII, also joined in expressing gratitude to the governor for the competion of the school which he noted was abandoned because of politics.

The traditional ruler equally used the opportunity to remind the governor of the perennial problem of sea surge threatening the Oronija town, adding that the case of the Oronija is now a matter of life and death and needs urgent reclamation.

The special guest of honour who also doubled as the Chairman of the occasion, Chief Davies Ibiamu Ikanya, a former commissioner in the state equally expressed the joy of his people as according to him, the abandonment was already affecting the children.

The Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara in his address affirmed his commitment to improving education in the state, saying his passion for learning is the driving force behind his administration’s school rehabilitation efforts.

Represented by the Special Project commissioner, Dr Roland Obed Whyte, the governor assured that no school project initiated by his government or abandoned by the previous administration will be left uncompleted.

In his address earlier, the Chairman of Andoni LGA, Hon Lazarus Nteogwuile described the commissioning as a testament to Gov Fubara’s visionary leadership and dedication for human capital development. He noted that the upgraded school represents a beacon of hope and demonstration of the governor’s commitment to equipping the youths with globally competitive skills.