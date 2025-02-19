100 Days In Office: PDP Stalwart Celebrates PHALGA Mayor’s Achievements

A Stalwart of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Organizing Secretary of the party in Andoni LGA of Rivers State, Elder Blessing Jackson Tikọ has commended the Mayor of Port Harcourt, Hon Ezebunw Ichemati over his modest achievements as he celebrated his 100 days in office.

Speaking with newsmen in his office , the Coordinator of PHALGA Environmental Sanitation Authority said the Mayor has indeed exceeded expectation with his performance in every sector of the economy. Elder Tikọ particularly praised the Mayor for embarking on some people-oriented programmes as well as infrastructural development, human capital Development and Youth capacity building for self reliance.

According to him ” the procurement of official cars to his vice, Councillors and other aides is particularly heartwarming as it will motivate them to put in their best in the interest of all.

He also commended the Mayor for his interest in the capacity building of the youths of PHALGA especially the encouragement as leaders of tomorrow to learn one or two skills for self reliance.

Another humanitarian area he noted, which the Mayor scored high is his visits to the Port Harcourt Correctional Center and the less privileged homes to celebrate with the inmates during the yuletide.

Elder Tikọ also hailed the proposed plans to replace the stolen manholes on the roads of Port Harcourt metropolis which he said is estimated to gulp millions of naira in addition to the N100,000 bounty placed on the manhole thieves for the ,ultimate protection of lives and properties as a plus.

On the political crisis in Rivers state, Elder Tikọ said God will surely navigate a way for Rivers people despite the distraction by the enemies and appealed to Rivers people and all residents to sustain their faith in the Fubara inspirational leadership assuring that the real celebration is coming.