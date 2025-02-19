Amb. Prof. Edwin Igoche Okoh Receives Prestigious Appointment From UNAA, USA To SDG Council

The United Nation Association of Africa, UNAA, USA has appointed His Eminence LMP, Amb. Prof. Sir, ACP Edwin Igoche Okoh as a Council Member of its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) team, effective December 20, 2024.

Amb. Prof. Okoh, a distinguished professor and ambassador, has been actively involved in various humanitarian initiatives, advocating for sustainable development and social justice in Nigeria and beyond. His extensive experience in international relations and commitment to promoting peace align perfectly with the goals of the UNAA USA’s SDG Council.

In addition to his academic achievements, Amb. Prof. Okoh is known for his philanthropic work, supporting education and healthcare projects in underprivileged communities. His appointment to the SDG Council is a testament to his dedication to improving the lives of others and creating a more sustainable future.

As a Council Member, Amb. Prof. Okoh will collaborate with global leaders, policymakers, and grassroots organizations to implement strategies that advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. His expertise and passion for social change are expected to make a significant impact on the UNAA USA’s efforts to achieve a more equitable and prosperous world.

Upon receiving the news of his appointment, Amb. Prof. Okoh expressed his deep gratitude and reiterated his commitment to serving humanity. He emphasized the importance of collective action in addressing pressing global challenges and affirmed his readiness to contribute his skills and knowledge to the SDG Council’s mission. The UNAA USA’s decision to appoint Amb. Prof. Edwin Igoche Okoh as a Council Member reflects the organization’s recognition of his exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to promoting sustainable development and advancing the UN’s agenda for a better world.