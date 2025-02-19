Dekor Backs Creation Of Ogoni State

…Welcomes Establishment Of University In Ogoniland

The proposed creation of 31 new states in Nigeria, including Bori State for the Ogoni people, has been given a strong backing.

This followed the views canvassed by the member representing Khana/Gokana federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Dumnamene Robinson Dekor in a television interview, monitored by National Network newspaper.

The federal lawmaker who chairs the House Committee on Host Communities, however emphasized the need for states to be viable and self-sustaining.

According to Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor, the Ogoni people, comprising four local government areas, have submitted a proposal for the creation of Bori State.

This proposal, he pointed out, is part of a broader effort to amend the constitution and address various issues in the country, including restructuring and state creation.

Rt. Hon Dekor, former Deputy Speaker in the Rivers State House of Assembly, stressed that the creation of new states should not be done haphazardly, but rather with careful consideration of the economic viability and sustainability of the proposed states.

He cited the example of Niger State, where the governor has successfully utilized the state’s resources to provide for its people.

He said the proposal for Bori State has been submitted to the House Committee on Constitution Review, which will treat the proposal with the necessary legislative procedures.

Supporting the creation of Ogoni State, Rt. Hon. Dekor expressed optimism that the proposal would be successful, given the Ogoni people’s resources, population, and manpower. In a related development, the federal lawmaker who once served as Commissioner for Works in Rivers State, welcomed the recent approval by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to establish the Federal University of Environmental Technology in Ogoniland, describing it as “historic and a welcome development.”