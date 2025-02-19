OSPAC Arrests Manhole Thief, Illegal Drug Merchants, Recover Exhibit In Rivers Community

The Obio/Akpor Security Planning Advisory Committee OSPAC, in Rivers State, has declared the LGA a no go area for thieves and undesirable elements henceforth.

They made this declaration on Sunday, in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the LGA chairman, Dr. Amadi Eze.

This is coming as the vigilante arrested a suspected manhole thief, Illegal drug merchants and recovered some exhibits.

The OSPAC General Commander of the LGA, Chief Obidike Nwokohu, narrated the encounter his men had with the suspects in the early hours of Sunday, February 16, 2025.

Nwokohu noted that “a notable operation took place in the early hours of February 16, 2025. During a routine inspection, the OSPAC intercepted a waste bin truck en route from Obiri Ikwerre to Rumuokoro roundabout.

“Upon closer examination, individuals posing as waste management personnel were found to be concealing a cache of illicit substances, including tramadol and codeine, within the truck.

“The suspects were promptly apprehended, the seized drugs cataloged as evidence, and investigations set in motion.”

He also explained that the vigilant OSPAC team also “apprehended a certain Chukwuemeka George from Abia State in the act of stealing a manhole at the Rumuokoro flyover.

“Upon interrogation, George admitted to engaging in various criminal activities such as theft of car batteries and burglary.

“This incident serves as a stark reminder of the multifaceted challenges posed by criminal elements within the local government.”

Nwokohu reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Obio/Akpor OSPAC to safeguarding residents even as he emphasized that the locality remains a secure haven for all law-abiding individuals.

He urged the public to promptly report any security concerns to the OSPAC hotline at 08057771930, underscoring the collaborative efforts with other law enforcement agencies to combat crime effectively.

According to him, “the proactive stance of the OSPAC underscores a collective resolve to uphold peace and security within the Obio/Akpor communities.

“This steadfast commitment underscores the desire to foster a secure environment for all residents while bolstering confidence in the local government’s security framework. “In a bid to enhance security measures within the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Obio/Akpor Security Planning Advisory Committee OSPAC, has been actively engaged in implementing strategic initiatives to combat criminal activities effectively.”