Ambassador Nne Kurubo  Is Dead

The death of Ambassador Nne Furo Kurubo, Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago has been announced by the family.

In a Press Release made available to the public and signed by her first son. Boma Kurubo it reads:

The families of Late Brigadier General George T. Kurubo of Grand Bonny Kingdom, Rivers State, and Late Eze Sir Daniel Okereke of Okpala, Ngor Okpala Autonomous Community, Imo State, announce with deep sorrow but gratitude to God, the passing on to glory of our beloved Sister, Mother, and Grandmother, Ambassador Nne Furo Kurubo on Wednesday, 12th February 2025, in Lagos. She was aged 84.

Ambassador Nne Kurubo dedicated her life to public service, contributing immensely to the development of our nation. She served the Rivers State Government and the Federal Republic of Nigeria in various capacities, including as a School Teacher, Principal, Administrator, Permanent Secretary, and ultimately as Nigerian Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago (1999-2003).

Through her distinguished service in the Civil and Public Sectors, Ambassador Kurubo played a pivotal role in shaping modern Nigeria. Her dedication, leadership, and integrity served as an inspiration to many, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of numerous Nigerian leaders today.

A devout Christian, she remained steadfast in her faith until her last breath. She is survived by Colonel Boma Kurubo, Mr. Gogo Kurubo, Mrs. Kalanne Gigi Ojukwu, Dr. Tati Okereke, Prof. Mrs. Ndi Okereke-Onyiuke, and other cherished family members. The family will announce funeral arrangements in due course.