Tai Agric Sector Gets Emergency Attention, As Chairman Distributes Farm Inputs, Inaugurates Technical Team

Executive Chairman of Tai Local Government Area, Hon. Matthew NenuBari Dike has declared a state of emergency in the Agriculture sector of Tai Local Government Area.

Speaking while distributing farm implements and other agricultural support packages to the farmers at the Council’s headquarters in Saakpenwa, Thursday 13th February, Dike challenged farmers to show their farms before requesting for financial assistance.

The Tai Council boss stated that as a government, they were committed to putting smiles on the faces of the people and assured that his administration would ensure that every person in the Local Government Area is happy.

“As a government we want to assure you that we will stop at nothing to ensure you all are empowered and living happily”.

According to him, “the gesture is aimed at enhancing food production and security through agriculture, and enjoined all lovers of agriculture in the Local Government Area to identify with the quest to redefine development through agriculture in the Local Government Area.

He encouraged everyone to cultivate passion and return to agriculture, to guarantee self-reliance, maximum food production and security in the area.

His administration, he said, would purchase more yam seedlings in order to get greater production to encourage exportation beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“A boost in yam production will also empower farmers in the Local Government Area”, the elated Chairman said.

In a related development, the Executive Chairman has inaugurated a five member Agricultural Technical Committee for the Local Government Area.

The committee is made up of the following: Pst. Anderson Wariboko, Barr. Paul Newman,, Smith Nyor-Ue, Gladys Jumbo and Dr Keke Rammyson

Also speaking, the Director Agriculture, Tai Local Government Area, Mr Anderson Wariboko revealed that the event was part of activities to mark the Executive Chairman’s 100 days in office. Wariboko who led the Executive Chairman, and other leaders of the Council on the distribution of the farm inputs to the farmers, was full of praises for the chairman, Hon. Dike whom he said “has the interest of the people at heart”.