Emohua Council Chairman Re-echoes N30m Bounty On Obele Killer Gang

The Executive Chairman of Emohua Local Government Council , Chief David Omereji has again emphasized that the 30 million naira Bounty placed on killer groups in Obele community in Emohua Local government stands, urging anybody with useful information that could lead to their arrest to come forward.

David Omereji made the declaration during a meeting with Chiefs, opinion leaders, stakeholders, and youths of the community under the auspices of Ohaneze Obele at the Council’s Secretariat.

He vowed to get those involved in the carnage that had taken the lives of innocent people, restating his readiness to resign as Council Chairman if the killer gangs and their leaders were not arrested and dealt with.

The Emohua Council boss said the Governor was pained by the situation in Obele and has given security operatives the necessary support to ensure that peace returns to the community, disclosing that the Governor has asked him to tell the people of Obele who fled their homes to return.

“Governor Fubara has told me to convey his heartfelt pain on the incident that has crippled economic activities and other programs in Obele community and His Excellency has told me to say to you people that he he will stand with Obele community.

He described Governor Sim Fubara as a man of peace, who is committed to ensuring that there is peace everywhere in the state and not only in Obele community.

The Emohua Council boss who hinted that the responsibility of every responsible government is to protect lives and property said this is why the Governor has directed security operatives to go after the hoodlums terrorising Obele and other parts of the LGA.

“One of the primary responsibilities of every responsible government is to protect the lives and property of the people. And that is why when this incident happened, His Excellency has held so many State Security meetings to provide security intervention in Obele community”, he said.

The Chairman informed that the State Governor has asked him to tell Obele people to return home.

“Amaopusenibo, Sir Siminialayi Fubara has told me that Obele people should by this day return back home. No individual is bigger than government”, he said.

He restated his earlier threat to resign as Chairman of Emohua Local Government Council than see those criminals walk freely on the streets.

” Some of us here are informants. I will rather resign as Chairman of Emohua Local Government than to allow the wickedness, the evil act perpetrated by (I don’t know the best language to qualify them), Because you allow these.evil children to grow wings in your community.

You eat with them, you dine with them and the training you gave them now you are the one suffering it. Yes I may not come from Obele, community, I am from Egbeda but everything that happened in the 14 wards of Emohua local government area, I am directly affected.

That is why i am standing by His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State to say those persons who are directly or indirectly involved in this matter, if they like they should go to anywhere , they would not go unpunished. Go and tell them, you are there informants that the Governor said so, and I stand by rhe Governor of Rivers State to ensure that peace rerurns to Obele community including Ibaa community.

He expressed sadness that some hoodlums could pursue community people away from their homes, maintaining that this would be the last time such incident would occur anywhere in Emohua LGA.

“You wake up and make yourself lawless person. You want to kill. You kill you leave. Who knows the fortune of those innocent children you killed. Today this one will mark the end of your journey.

He clarified that he didn’t call names in the Bounty announced so as not to be accused of being biased, saying that the 30 million naira bounty placed on the hoodlums still stands.

“The 30 million naira bounty we have placed is still running. When a child says you will not have peace, will that child have peace?

If you are harboring them, be careful. The Government of Fubara will not tolerate sabotage, will not tolerate evil. Governor Fubara is not a man who stands and watch his people go through pains. I can tell you authoritatively, he is even more worried in this incident in Obele than you who are from Obele”, he stated..

On request for the establishment of a Police Station in Obele, the Emohua Council Boss, promised to take the request to the Governor for consideration.

He urged community leaders, Chiefs and youths of Obele to stop glorifying evil, saying that the consequences of such action could be gravious.

Some community leaders who spoke including Doctor Festus Nmegu, Chief Felix Asobie, Chief Dabiri Ferdinand and the Councillor representing Ward 5 Obele, Usman Ekwulu Stevens lauded the proactive steps taken by government to bring to an end senseless killings and destruction of property in the area by criminal gangs.

At the meeting were Heads of Security agencies, including the Police, DSS and NSCDC, The Chairman was accompanied to the meeting by the Vice Chairman, Dr Patience Ebere, the leader of Emohua Legislative Assembly, Mrs Precious Ada- George, and other members of the Assembly, PDP Chairman, Emohua chapter, Hon Uche Miniku, the Secretary of Council, Barr Jude Obodo-Chukwu, Chief of Staff, Obinda Nwordu, Supervisors and other appointees of the Chairman.