Rotary Club Of PH Elites Visits Home For Elderly, Donates Food Items, Household Materials

As part of its efforts to putting smiles on the faces of the down trodden in society, the newly chartered Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Elites District 9141 Nigeria on Monday December 16 2024, extended her humanitarian gesture to the Home for the Elderly, donating food items and other Household materials.

Presenting the food items to the Matron of the Home for the Elderly, Sister Jane Raphael, the President of the newly Chartered Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Elites District 9141, Rotarian Jonathan Kaura stated that it was the burning desire of the club members to visit the Home for the Elderly with some food items and household materials as a show love, especially at this time of the year.

“Truly, we are aware that it has not been easy for the church alone to be taking adequate care of all the needs of the Home of the Elderly and as such, we felt it wise as true Rotarians, who are out to serve humanity, to put our little resources together to buy food items and other household materials with a view to complement the good efforts of the church in providing the needs of the Home for the Elderly so that they will not feel abandoned at this Christmas Season”.

“However, I must not fail to appreciate my fellow Rotarians for their positive response in coming out to touch lives of others which is in line with what Rotary stands for”.

Responding, while receiving the food items, the Matron of Home for the Elderly Port Harcourt, Sister Jane Raphael could not hold back her joy and thanked members of the newly Chartered Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Elites District 9141 Nigeria for their show of love to the Home for the Elderly at this time of the year while praying God to bless and help the club to continue to grow from strength to strength. High point of the visit was prayers for the Home for the Elderly.