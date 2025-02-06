PFN Embarks On Public Evangelism

The Pentecostal Federation of Nigeria (PFN), an arm of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has embarked on public evangelism and prayers for the Nation.

Speaking with newsmen in course of the assignment at Oroigwe Ward One in Obio/Akpor Local Govt Area of Rivers State, the Ward Prayer Coordinator, Apostle Vincent Onyenasotibe explained that what they were doing was a directive from the National Chairman of the PFN, Bishop Wale Oke down to the Rivers State Chairman, Pastor Mini Dagogo Jack to the Ward Chairman, Apostle Sylvanus Akanda that the PFN members should embark on the spiritual assignment calling on God’s intervention to the country’s mirade of political and socio- economic problems for divine solution.

Apostle Vincent further disclosed that his Ward successfully carried out the assignment starting from the Pure Water junction of the road to the Culvert evangelising and praying for the 36 states of the federation and the 774 local government areas in the country

Apostle Vincent who is also the presiding apostle of the God’s Will Mega Ministries Int’l, Rumunduru said the team was privileged to carry out the assignment with the wife of the Community’s Paramount Ruler, Pastor Mrs P. A. Okene.

He explained that the prayer walk as he called it saw the team praying in all the four corners of the area, adding that during the intercessory prayers, they prayed for the good health and wisdom of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Gov Siminalayi Fubara and other political leaders for divine direction especially for the security and economic development of the country.

On the seeming confusion in the circle of some men of God over their methodology of preaching the word of God, whereby some argued that it is better to preach Salvation, others insist on Prosperity, while yet others said teaching the pure undiluted words that accompanies the miracles is better.

The Man of God said he does not endorse or condemn any of the theories. “Rather, I think everyone operates according to his/her talents and callings”. He added a proverb that the sky is too wide for birds to clash.

Apostle Vincent made it clear that he has identified his own talent as a Prophet of Liberation and Deliverance and therefore channels his preachings towards that area for miracle. He clarified that he does not condemn or envy anybody over his/her talent as God gave out different talents to different persons to work for the same course.

He used the opportunity to reel out some of the achievements of his own church to include 1240 successful deliverance cases last year 2024 alone, out of which they recorded 775 testimonies, concluding that they are not doing badly within the short period of their existence.

Apostle Vincent used the chance to advise Christians to always watch and pray, adding that with God all things are possible. He made it clear that despite the Muslim/Muslim leadership ticket that was imposed on the country during the 2023 general election inspite of the kicking of the Christian leaders, God will preserve His own people under any condition and advised that the leaders should always be remembered in prayers as instructed by the holy bible. Those that participated in the spiritual exercise included Pastor (Mrs) Ann Onyenasotaibe, Apostle (Mrs) Christian Frank Nkwuche, Pastor Jarome, Rev Prince Emmanuel Ibe, Evg. Chinedu Isiguzo, Pastor Peter Ukachukwu, Pastor Esther Ikechukwu and Pastor Alex Mukoro.