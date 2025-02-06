South-South Deputy Govs Pay Condolence Visit To Akwa Ibom Counterpart

Deputy Governors from the South-South Zone have visited to commiserate with the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Akon Eyakenyi on the demise of her daughter, Mrs Blessing Eyakenyi Adewumi.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, at the Government House in Uyo on Monday, 3rd February, 2025, the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo disclosed that, they were in Uyo to express their deepest and most grievous emotions; because this is one death whose emotional tremor has gone beyond the whole of Akwa Ibom, gone beyond the South- South Zone and has gone International.

“Her wedding was something all of us came to attend, as you have just reminded me.

It is challenging to come to a sense of the reality that she has translated into eternal glory because we witnessed her wedding a few months ago”. Prof. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo stressed.

According to the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, death is the only visitor that comes without prior notice and its entrance leaves a bitter taste while urging the bereaved family to be comforted because if they cry for too long the tears will blur their vision, while urging bereaved mother to be strong for her family.

He said “The emotional tremor and after shock of this emotional earthquake is still vibrating in many hearts God knows that after each earthquake people will do the rebuilding, as we are here for the rebuilding efforts.

Like I said earlier God made you a Councilor, a Commissioner, a Minister, a Senator and that same God has made you a Deputy Governor and He will take you to the next level.”

In her response the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Akon Eyakenyi expressed gratitude to her colleagues for coming to commiserate with her on the demise of her daughter who died of child birth complications, adding that they had also celebrated with her during her daughter’s wedding a couple of months ago and prayed the Almighty God bless them for their show of love and solidarity. In attendance were Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, Deputy Governor, Rivers State, Prof. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Deputy Governor, Bayelsa State, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey Deputy Governor, Cross River State as well as Chief Monday Onyeme, Deputy Governor, Delta State.