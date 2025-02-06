PHCCIMA President, Nwoga Bags IPIAY 2025 Africa Leadership Award

Dr Chinyere Nwoga, first female President of Port Harcourt Chamber Of Commerce, has continued to blaze the trail recently the author and business woman bagged the 2025 Africa Leadership Award’ as “Beacon of Hope for Development in Africa” from the Initiative for Positive Influence on African Youths (IPIAY).

In his remark during the presentation, Ambassador Paul Matthew, head of the IPIAY delegation said, “Madam President, we are here today because IPIAY has identified your invaluable contributions and leadership strides, including the positive impacts of your actions on the African continent”.

He congratulated the PHCCIMA helms lady for distinguishing herself to be chosen among Africans for the award.

According to him, the award was conceptualized to bridge leadership gap and honour individuals who have contributed in promoting the continent in different ways.

These contributions has become necessary considering that Africa is presently faced with a whole lot of challenges including that of leadership and neglect of youths in its ranks which has resulted in various vices.

Amb. Matthew noted that the IPIAY African Youths initiative by this is set out to reintroduce the concept of Pan Africanism which is the building of African by Africans and for African.

“We believe so much that one day African shall become an egalitarian continent that we all shall be proud of, and this award is to spur individuals who are in tandem with that dream like you”.

Receiving the award, with the Head of PHCCIMA Foreign Trade Missions, Mrs Tari Membere in attendance, the PHCCIMA boss expressed gratitude to IPIAY for finding her worthy and recognizing her modest contribution to sustainable development of the African continent. Dr Nwoga noted that the award is a call to more service to the continent, saying it would spur her to work more for a sustainably developed Africa. She described the group as one of the most focused and active youth organization, commending them for choosing to fight against the ills of the society, particularly for the youths who represents the future of the society, and for recognizing those who have contributed to African growth. Dr Nwoga promised to work closely with the group, expressing gratitude for the award.