Stop Parading As MOSOP Presidents, Court Orders Factional Leaders

Factional leaders laying claim to the exalted office of President of the Movement for Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) have been ordered to henceforth restrain from parading or acting as such.

The Rivers State High Court, Judicial Division Saakpenwa, presided over by Daketima G. Kio, restrained the factional leaders from parading and acting in any manner that would be prejudicial or serve as contempt of the court.

Justice Daketima Kio directed that any purported election conducted by any of the contending groups, while the case lasted in court, has been set aside.

He agreed that the court will henceforth sit on Fridays specifically to hear the MOSOP cases pending in court.

Factional MOSOP Presidents include: Engr. Andah Wai Ogosu, Chief Festus Legara, Elder Lazarus Tamana, Mr. Fegalo Nsuke and Chief Prince Biira. Details will be published later.