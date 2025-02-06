PHACCIMA Inaugurates Women Exco

The President of Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture,(PHACCIMA) Dr. Chinyere Nwoga Inaugurated the executive members of WCCIMA led by Dr. Mrs. Patricia Wudhiga Ogbonnaya, Coordinator Rivers and Bayelsa Chapters on Tuesday, January 28,2025 in Port Harcourt

The President of PHACCIMA, Dr. Nwoga charged the new executive members to be focused, diligent and committed to their cause with the fear of God to impact positively the lives of the women of Rivers and Bayelsa States.

Dr. Nwoga believes that that Dr. Ogbonnaya would bring her profound knowledge and experience to bear, and support WCCIMA to get to greater heights.

Dr. Nwoga elucidated that Rivers and Bayelsa women coming together under the umbrella of WCCIMA would give them a better opportunity to grow their businesses because the Chamber of Commerce according to her, is especially designed to take care of women in business whether they are Chamber members or not .

Mobilizing more women therefore into the Chamberhood would make things easier she said, urging the WCCIMA members to do so.

Her words: This is our own platform as women to manage what concerns us regarding the businesses that we do .

She charged the newly inaugurated members to champion things that the Chamber will need to make women in business grow bigger in business: advocacy for women, tackle the challenges facing women in business, protecting their businesses. She pledged to give all the necessary tools that might be required to enable them succeed.

Responding, Dr. Mrs. Ogbonnaya on behalf of other members promised to live up to expectations and to make WCCIMA a platform for women who wish to thrive in business . She thanked God for making Dr. Nwoga the first female President of PHACCIMA since its existence, describing her as a God sent to make WCCIMA a better place for women to succeed in business. Those inaugurated are: Dr. Patricia W Ogbonnaya –Rivers/Bayelsa States Coordinator, who also is the Ada Ekpeye Logbo II of Ekpeye land. Others include, Dr. Patricia Ihunze — Deputy Coordinator, Dr. Udeogu Kelechi Belinda — General secretary, Mrs. Ethel Uranta- Yusuf — financial secretary, Margret P Ikiriko — PRO, Mekelachi Gibson — assistant PRO, Princess (Mrs) Sukarigba Yidowe– welfare secretary and Mrs Uche Okafor– Treasurer.