EOG Chairman Applauds FG Over Pipeline Surveillance, Makes Case For Ekpeye Land

The National Chairman of Ekpeye Oil and Gas Pipelines Host Families Association (EOG), Comrade Dogini Chidi has applauded the Federal government initiative on Pipeline surveillance, noting the positive results in the increase output in the production of oil and gas.

He stated this during their last quarter sensitization programme with the theme “The Efforts of the Federal Government on Pipeline Surveillance Initiative Benefit to the Host Communities”, held at Ahoada town on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

According to him, EOG is out to ensure that there is no more vandalization of oil and gas facilities in Ekpeye land, while urging the federal government to complement the efforts of the communities by creating job opportunities and empowerment programmes for the youths to sustain the existing peace in Ekpeye land.

He said over time, there had been series of pollution as a result of oil exploration activities, coupled with the pipeline sabotage that has virtually engulfed all the communities in the Niger Delta region.

His words: Pipeline surveillance has come to stay because the federal government initiative has actually made our environment conducive because over time we have had series of pollution as a result of pipeline vandalization in our various communities. If we continue to protect the oil and gas facilities, surveillance job will create more job opportunities for our youths.

Comrade Chidi also frowned on the Environmental Impact Assessment Report on Ubeta Deep Oil Field project by Total Energies EP Nigeria Limited, and called on the federal government and all relevant authorities to reverse the report by ensuring that Ekpeye people are properly captured in that report to avoid chaotic situation in the area.

He called on the people of Ekpeye to be more united than ever to be able to confront common challenges, noting that instead of disagreement, the Ubeta Gas project should be seen as a uniting factor.

He called on all Sons and daughters of Ekpeye in the bush to sheath their sword and avail themselves of the opportunity to embrace peace for the betterment of Ekpeye land, adding that Ekpeye land is one of the most lands endowed with natural resources for the good of the people.

The Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Steve Wordu, an environmental sociologist described the Ekpeye region as the gateway and engine room of Nigeria’s oil and gas export, and appealed that Ekpeye should be part of the central committee or communities to be considered whenever oil and gas business is being discussed.

He averred that all the fiendish things that have happened in Ekpeye land with respect to cultism were as a result of neglect, saying the wealth of Ekpeye has been stolen to develop other tribes while they are dying in midst of plenty.

He urged the Ekpeye people to wake from their slumber and demand what is due them.

He reiterated that Ekpeye people should use the opportunity that has come with the proposed Ubeta Deep Oil Field to factor in the demand for the participation of Ekpeye people in the Oil surveillance and security project, and development, while underscoring the EIA report on Ubeta Deep Oil Field.

He lamented that the EIA report did not take into consideration of the federal government policy on local content, saying the local content policy gave consideration to certain levels of employment and contract to their host communities.

That EIA report violated that policy of federal government. If Ekpeye people allow that report to be approved, it means that we have betrayed ourselves and our future generations,” he said.

Alhaji Sheik Abdulrazak Phillips Echeye in his speech said that the root cause of vandalization of pipeline and electricity facilities in Ekpeye land was as a result of hunger and unemployment, and posited that Community leaders and youths in their various communities should form an anti-sabotage volunteers to protect such facilities in the area. He urged Ekpeye people to key into oil business, adding that Dangote who is not from oil producing area has now gotten the biggest Refinery in West Africa. He also urged the youths to look into the area of ICT for a better future.