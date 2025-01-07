Chief David Briggs Bags Award Of Excellence, Advocates For Unity In Kalabari

The Chairman of Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB), Alabo Dr. David.T. Briggs was conferred with an Award of Excellence by Bainbo Tariya Awo Society of Buguma during an event marking their Golden Jubilee celebration at King Amachree square, Buguma city, on December,28,2024.

Speaking at the epoch making event, the President of the aristocratic group, Hon. Lolo Ibieneye said the award was to recognize, honour and applaud individuals who in their various fields of human endeavour contributed immensely to the growth and development of the kingdom , adding that there is need for them to celebrate their own.

The award to Chief David Briggs according to the President of the club , was in recognition of his selfless service and contribution to the unity and development of Kalabari Kingdom.

In a citation for the award, they highlighted his exemplary leadership skills and roles as a proficient administrator and consummate politician as deserving of recognition, adding that the award was a way of encouragement for more.

Responding, the recipient of the award, Chief Briggs thanked the group for the honour done him and urged all sons and daughters of Kalabari to imbibe the right – values, to foster and promote the spirit of love and Unity.

Chief David Briggs who was highly elated by the award said he was elated to note that there are people in the Kingdom that still appreciate the selfless efforts of those of them who have demonstrated so much efforts in bringing unity in Kalabari land, to rejuvenate the Kalabari ethnic nationality,” once again, I feel very honoured for being appreciated, he said.

It is my desire to note that my efforts and some others in ensuring that Kalabari is great, and made greater by serving as a Bridge of unity are recognized and appreciated by those who know the importance of Kalabari people coming together under one umbrella of peace and unity.

He however, regreted that while some individuals or communities are building synergy to eliminate discordance and rancour to pave way for peace, unity and development, some individuals take pleasure in settling with factions to incite dissonance, which he said has negatively brought down the prestige, honour and respect of the average Kalabari man and the Kingdom, ” those who hate what we are doing in bringing Kalabari together, to speak in one voice, making Kalabari stronger, greater, are the enemies of Kalabari ethnic nationality, ” he said.

Chief David Briggs who is deeply concerned about the danger posed by disunity called on the people of Kalabari to wake up from their slumber and fight against division and disagreement, saying any particular individual, group of persons or community that fails to appreciate or recognize their past can not stabilize today and do not have a future.

His words: outside the shores of this place, we introduce ourselves as Kalabari people but in our actions, we don’t act as Kalabari people rather we act as an individual, as a community, as a selfish unit, as an independent, autonomous unit, rather than seeing ourselves as one entity.

Chief David Briggs in his strong belief for the unity of Kalabari said his mission is to build a harmonious Kalabari that will take its place of pride in a near future. He reiterated that peace is the ultimate factor that makes any society to move forward, adding that all hands must be on deck to encourage peaceful co-existence among Kalabari communities for the purpose of a better tomorrow.