Andoni Council Chairman Denies Shootings, Killings At Ngo Carnival, Attributes Rumours To Political Detractors

The Executive Chairman of Andoni Local Government Area, Hon. Lazarus Nteogwuile Gogoteh, has dismissed reports of violence during the Ngo Carnival, held on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Gogoteh labeled the rumors of shootings and killings as falsehoods propagated by detractors envious of his administration’s achievements.

Contrary to allegations, the chairman asserted that the five-day carnival, which culminated in a well-attended award night, was peaceful and successful. Over 3,000 people, including political and religious leaders, gathered for the festivities.

Speculations of violence arose following unverified claims that a confrontation between alleged cultists and soldiers occurred earlier on December 30, 2024. According to sources, members of the Iceland cult reportedly clashed with the Joint Task Force (JTF) after a confrontation led to the death of a suspected cult member.

However, Gogoteh vehemently denied any connection between the alleged incident and the carnival. “There were no death threats, no shootings, and no killings at the event,” he stated. “These are baseless rumors spread by those who cannot stomach the progress we are making.”

The chairman credited the security agencies for maintaining order during the carnival and clarified reports of gunfire. “The sound people heard was from knockouts, not gunshots, and it was far from the event’s venue,” he said.

Gogoteh also dismissed claims of his escaping any life-threatening situation. “I was at the venue until 2 a.m. before returning to my village. The area remains peaceful, and no arrests were made,” he added.

The council chairman attributed the false reports to political opponents, whom he referred to as “so-called Rivers Ijaw” and “Wike boys,” alleging that they attempted to disrupt the event but failed.

“I thank God and the security personnel who ensured the program was not interrupted. These detractors saw the progress we are making and sought to undermine it, but they couldn’t penetrate our council,” Gogoteh concluded. The Ngo Carnival remains a significant cultural event for the Andoni community, highlighting the region’s unity and vibrancy.