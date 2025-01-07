Chairman, Toby Jug Group, Sotonye Fulton Honored With Prestigious Title Of ‘Amaopuorubo’ At Opobo

…As Deputy Governor, Prof Odu Bags ‘Balolo of Opobo’

In a grand ceremony held at the King’s palace in Opobo town, HRM King (Dr) Dandeson Douglas Jaja conferred honorary titles on several distinguished individuals, recognizing their significant contributions to the community.

Among the honorees were Sotonye Toby Fulton, Chairman of Toby Jug Group, and Rivers State Deputy Governor, Professor Ngozi Odu, who were awarded the esteemed titles of ‘Amaopuorubo’ and ‘Balolo of Opobo’ respectively.

The Amaopuorubo title, traditionally bestowed upon women for exceptional service in various fields, signifies leadership, trust, and an enduring commitment to societal growth.

Although the title is historically linked to women, its conferment on Fulton highlights the evolving understanding of service and impact within Opobo community.

During the ceremony, His Royal Majesty emphasized the importance of recognizing those who uplift the kingdom and serve as role models. The event celebrated not only the honorees but also the values of the Ijaw people, which prioritize community service and excellence.

In her acceptance speech, Sotonye Toby Fulton expressed his deep gratitude for the honor. “I stand before you today, deeply humbled and honored to receive the title of ‘Amaopuorubo.’

“This prestigious recognition reflects not only my journey with the Toby Jug Group but also the collective efforts of everyone who has supported me along the way,” she stated.

She dedicated the honor to all the remarkable individuals in Opobo and Rivers State who work tirelessly for the betterment of society, encouraging them to continue striving for excellence.

The Amaopuorubo title serves as an inspiration for others, reinforcing the importance of service and the acknowledgment of contributions, regardless of gender. It emphasizes the kingdom’s progressive outlook and its commitment to celebrating excellence across all sectors of the community.

As the ceremony concluded, attendees were left with a renewed sense of purpose, motivated to contribute meaningfully to their communities and uphold the cherished traditions of the Ijaw people.

