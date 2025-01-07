Community Gathers For Mrs. Nwikpo Iria Rites

By Dormene Mbea

It was a moment of joy and celebration for the families of Ekenta in the Chief Sam Annie Pepple War Canoe House of Opobo Kingdom, in collaboration with Chief Amb. Nwikpo Victor Sorlesi, as their daughter and wife Mrs. Nwikpo Peace Victor, the wife of Amb. Nwikpo Victor Sorlesi, a business tycoon, philanthropist, and Chief Executive Officer of SORVICTECH VENTURES LIMITED has performed the revered Egerebite and Bibite (Iria ceremony).

The beautiful traditional ceremony, which drew dignitaries from far and near took place on January 4th and 5th, 2025, was held at three separate locations: Ekenta Compound, Chief Sam Annie Pepple Compound, and St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Opobo Town.

The ceremony, which can properly be described as a coming-of-age rite for women, has been a part of the culture of the Ibani people for hundreds of years. It is so deeply rooted in their culture that a woman who doesn’t perform the Iria is not regarded as a ‘full’ or ‘complete’ woman in Opobo local government area.

The colourful and well attended ceremony also had in attendance the good people of Kwawa, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, home town of Chief Amabassador Nwikpo Victor Sorlesi as well as his friends and associates.

At the thanksgiving service held on Sunday 5, January 2025, Ven. Emmanuel Nwuju of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Opobo, delivered a powerful sermon titled ‘The Glory Of The Lord’, reminding the congregation of God’s majesty and splendor.

He explored the scriptures, highlighting the importance of seeking and reflecting God’s glory in daily life, as Psalm 19:1 says, “The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands.”

He encouraged the faithful to strive for a deeper relationship with God, inspiring them to recommit to living a life that honors and reflects the glory of the Lord.

The celebrant Mrs. Victor Peace Victor expressed her heartfelt delight as she performed the traditional Egerebite and Bibita (Iria ceremony), marking a pivotal moment in her life’s journey. “I feel deeply fulfilled and appreciative of this moment,” “I feel honored and excited to undergo this ceremony. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I’ve been preparing for, and I’m eager to take on the responsibilities and privileges that come with womanhood.

I’m grateful for the love and support of my family and community, who have guided me through this journey. This ceremony represents a new chapter in my life, and I’m ready to embark on this journey with courage, wisdom, and compassion.”

Ambassador Nwikpo Victor Sorlesi, husband of the newly initiated woman, couldn’t hide his joy and gratitude as he celebrated his wife’s major accomplishment “Today, I celebrate her accomplishment and the person she’s become. Our final marriage rites and her initiation is a reflection of her ability to navigate complex challenges and emerge stronger.

I value the distinct perspective she brings to our relationship, which has broadened my understanding of the world. Her presence in my life has had a profound impact, and I appreciate the thoughtful guidance and encouragement she’s provided. As we mark this significant milestone, I look forward to continuing our life together, acknowledging her achievements, and exploring the future with her. Her initiation is a celebration of her growth, and I’m grateful to be a part of her journey.”

Senibo Engnr. Charles Abere People, from chief Sam Annie People War Canon House Opobo, said that This ceremony reflects our community’s values of respect, humility, and interconnectedness. It reinforces the importance of family, social bonds, and cultural heritage.

As HRH King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, the Amanyanabo of Opobo, once said, “Our traditions are the foundation upon which our community is built. We must preserve and pass them down to future generations.” By participating in this ceremony, the young woman demonstrates her commitment to upholding our traditions and contributing to the well-being of our community.

Also speaking Chief. A. Pepple, a respected community leader from Opobo town, emphasized the importance of the traditional Iria ceremony, describing it as a vital celebration of cultural heritage, female empowerment, and community values.

“For me, this ceremony is a reminder of the importance of our cultural heritage and the values that have been passed down through generations. It’s a celebration of the young woman’s growth, resilience, and determination. As a community leader, I’m proud to play a role in preserving our traditions and supporting the development of our young women.

As our ancestors would say, ‘Iria na-eme mmadu nwanyi, nwanyi di uto’ meaning ‘Initiation makes a woman, a woman is beautiful.’ This ceremony reinforces our community’s commitment to empowering women and promoting social cohesion.”

According to CSP Adeniyi Solomon, Rivers State Marine Commander in his goodwill message said that this ceremony conveys a powerful message to the wider world: that our cultural heritage and traditions are valuable and worth preserving.

It highlights the importance of community, social bonds, and intergenerational knowledge transfer. “Our culture is our identity, our strength, and our pride. We must share it with the world and preserve it for future generations.” The ceremony also showcases the resilience, strength, and beauty of African womanhood.

Hon. Rita Waate, the Vice chairman of Khana local government area, congratulated Mrs. Victor Peace Nwigbo on her achievement, praising the community’s efforts in preserving their rich cultural heritage and promoting the empowerment of young women through meaningful traditions like the Iria ceremony.

She commended the celebrant’s family and community leaders for their role in organizing the event, and wished Mr and Mrs. Victor Peace Nwigbo a bright and prosperous future filled with wisdom, joy, and continued growth.

Also Hon. Beauty Adokiye, Vice Chairman of the Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, in her goodwill message praised Mr and Mrs. Victor Nwigbo’s achievements as evidence of the community’s rich cultural identity. Hon. Adokiye conveyed her best wishes to the celebrant, praising the efforts of community leaders and family members in organising a memorable celebration.

Those who witnessed the ceremony include Senator Adawari Pepple, Senibo Sam Sam Jaja, HRM Suanu Baridam, Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam, Comrade Dr. Legborsi Saro Pyagbara, Captain Chinyere Tucker, Alabota Kalenne Pepple, Hon. Beauty Adokiye, Hon. Rita Waate, CSP Adeniye Solomon, Chief Legborsi Yaamaabana, Dr. Elvis Ikoma, Mrs. Joyce Pepple amongst others.

To Our Esteemed Family, Friends And Well-wishers

We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the immense support you showed us during my wife’s Egerebite & Bibite (Iria ceremony), which took place on January 4th and 5th, 2025, at Opobo Town.

Your financial contributions and physical presence meant the world to us. Your love, kindness, and generosity made this special occasion truly unforgettable.

We are deeply thankful for your thoughtfulness, prayers, and good wishes. Your support is a testament to the strong bonds of our community and the love that connects us.

May God bless and reward you all for your kindness. We are honored to have you as part of our lives.

Thank you once again for making the occasion so memorable.

With heartfelt appreciation Chief Amb Victor Nwikpo and family