King Igbara Highlights Path To Progress In Nortem-Bori

In a notable address during the annual end-of-year festivities on January 1, 2025, HRH King Sir Dr. Lenu Tsaro Igbara JP, the traditional ruler of the Babbe Kingdom and the Menebue Nortem-Bori community, unveiled the key factors driving rapid development in his community.

King Igbara emphasized the importance of openness and inclusivity in Nortem-Bori’s growth.

He reflected on the community’s longstanding tradition of welcoming outsiders, a practice rooted in principles of peaceful coexistence established by the founding fathers generations ago.

This foundational vision of unity has fostered a strong sense of community among the Nortemites, contributing to the peace and vibrant commercial activities observed today.

As the Gbenemene Lenu Tsaro Igbara, also known as Gbene Teekoo IX, the king reaffirmed his commitment to promoting peace, love, and harmony among his people and their neighbors.

His leadership style encourages collaboration and mutual respect, essential for the community’s ongoing progress.

The festivities featured performances from cultural groups, including the Pepper Tonic troupe from Benin City, led by Eze Nwai, alongside local ensembles like Karikpo and Owuasara of Bua Zaakpon, creating a lively atmosphere.

A highlight of the event was King Igbara’s announcement of scholarships for local students, along with promises to provide traditional attire for women and engage experts for masquerade performances. His dedication to education and cultural heritage reflects his vision for a prosperous future.

The celebration attracted numerous dignitaries, including Comrade Victor Wisdom, Director-General of the Ogoni Development Foundation, and community leaders such as Chief Dornu Piagbo and Chief Digboh Barite.

In interviews, key figures within the community expressed their admiration for King Igbara. Chief Basi Otudor JP, special assistant to the king and coordinator of Non-Indigenes Without Borders in Khana LGA, along with youth leader Comrade Mbea Kpunee Barieeba and former leader Chief Ana-ana Oswin Nadum, praised his consistent support for students, youth, women, schools, and churches.

They affirmed that his philanthropic efforts have garnered respect and recognition within the community, with one stating, “God is on his side.” King Igbara’s leadership continues to inspire hope and progress in Nortem-Bori, reinforcing the community’s commitment to unity and development.