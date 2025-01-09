Port Harcourt Real Estate Investor My-ACE China Wins DMOMA Man of the Year Award

…Announces Ambitious Plans to Make Port Harcourt Rival Lagos in Talent Development

Renowned real estate mogul and entrepreneur, My-ACE China, popularly known as the “Mayor of Housing,” has been named the 2024 DMOMA Man of the Year. The announcement was made by the Board of Trustees of the DMOMA Awards Academy in Port Harcourt earlier this week.

China’s company, Construction and Housing Mayor Limited, also clinched the “Brand Promoter of the Year” award for the third consecutive year, solidifying its reputation for excellence and innovation in the real estate sector.

The award ceremony, held at the Arena Event Centre in Port Harcourt’s GRA, was graced by prominent dignitaries from various sectors. Dr. Ezebunwo Nyeche, chairman of the awards, and Stephen Chidiebere Okoye, the organizer, commended China for his unwavering support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Rivers State, his impactful media initiatives, and his efforts to promote the state as a peaceful and thriving destination. They highlighted that China received over 10 prestigious awards in 2024, underscoring his dedication to reshaping Port Harcourt’s image.

While receiving the award, China emphasized the need for greater investment in local talent within Port Harcourt and the Niger Delta region. He lamented the disparity in support compared to Lagos, stating, “Port Harcourt is rich in talent, but our creatives work ten times harder to gain sponsorship compared to their counterparts in Lagos. The real treasure of Port Harcourt is not oil and gas but its people.”

He expressed gratitude for the recognition, noting that it celebrated not only his company’s achievements but also his personal contributions to Rivers State’s growth. “A brand can only grow as big as the character of the visioner behind it,” he remarked.

China revealed ambitious plans to rebrand Port Harcourt as a hub for talent and innovation. In 2025, he intends to collaborate with the youth, amplify the city’s positive image on social media, and work with traditional media to shift the narrative from violence and political crises to opportunities and development.

He praised the Rivers State governor for adopting an inclusive, non-partisan approach to governance and for diligently implementing the blueprints from the last Rivers Economic and Investment Summit. “For the first time, we have a true father of the state who is focused on progress, not politics,” he said.

China unveiled plans to develop the “Alesa Sustainable Smart City,” envisioned as the largest and most advanced real estate project in Rivers State. “We aim to move from brand perception to brand experience, elevating Rivers State to the next level,” he declared.

He urged entrepreneurs to embrace the state’s evolving opportunities, warning against clinging to outdated perceptions. “A boom is coming to Port Harcourt. Think expansion, not contraction. Think investment, not divestment. Those who fail to adapt will miss out.

Addressing fellow real estate investors, China highlighted the need for a shift from land trading to comprehensive housing development. “The housing deficit requires effective strategies. The era of land grabbing is over. Growth will favor those who evolve into developers,” he said.

China also advised local businesses to scale up their operations in anticipation of increased demand. “The market is about to grow significantly. Remaining small will limit your potential. Be ready to take advantage of the opportunities ahead,” he urged.

As My-ACE China sets his sights on transforming Port Harcourt into a beacon of talent and opportunity, his recognition as DMOMA Man of the Year underscores his pivotal role in the state’s journey toward growth and prosperity.