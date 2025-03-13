On God’s Stone Ministries Set To Celebrates 5 Years Of Divine Interventions

A rapidly growing Pentecostal church in Elioparanwo area in Port Harcourt, On God’s Stone Ministries (OGSM), is set to mark a significant milestone next Saturday, March 15, 2015. The church will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a grand event themed “Mysteries of His Calling: “

Speaking to reporters on Monday, General Overseer of the Ministry and chief host of the programme, Prophetess Evelyn Ekperi said the celebration will be a testament to the church’s journey, which began with a small group of faithful members and has since grown into a beacon of hope and divine intervention in the community.

“We are grateful for God’s faithfulness over the past five years,” Prophetess Ekperi stated. “We have witnessed numerous miracles, healings, and deliverances.

Lives have been transformed, marriages restored, and families reunited. It’s been an incredible journey, and we look forward to the next chapter.”

The anniversary celebration will feature a series of activities, including praise and worship sessions, testimonies, and a special anniversary message by Prophetess Ekperi.

Prophetess Ekperi encouraged humanity to continue trusting in God’s divine intervention. “As we celebrate five years of God’s faithfulness, we look forward to the future with confidence, knowing that God is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think,” she said.

The event will conclude with a thanksgiving service, where members will offer prayers and sacrifices of thanksgiving to God.

O GSM has become a prominent force in Port Harcourt, known for its vibrant worship services, powerful preaching, and community outreach programs. As the church looks to the future, Prophetess Ekperi is confident that God’s divine intervention will continue to guide and direct the church.