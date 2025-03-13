News

INEC Denies Claims Of Voter Registration, PVC Replacement Resumption In May 2025

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has debunked reports suggesting that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) and the replacement of lost Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) will resume on May 27, 2025.

In a statement, Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, dismissed the claims as “misleading” and “untrue.” He clarified that the commission has not announced any date for the resumption of the CVR and urged the public to disregard the false information.

The clarification comes amid INEC’s preparations for upcoming elections. While the commission had previously scheduled a CVR exercise in select states, such as Ondo, from May 27 to June 5, 2024, there are currently no plans for a similar exercise in May 2025. INEC reassured Nigerians that any official announcement regarding voter registration or PVC replacement would be communicated through its verified channels.

