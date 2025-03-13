News

RSG Refutes Rumour Of Deputy Gov's Resignation

The Office of the Deputy Governor of Rivers State has categorically debunked the false and misleading reports circulating online suggesting that Her Excellency, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, DSSRS, has resigned.

In a statement, the office of the Dep. Governor said, contrary to these baseless claims, Her Excellency remains committed to her duties as Deputy Governor, a position she was duly elected to serve alongside His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the Executive Governor of Rivers State.

As a seasoned public servant and academic, Prof. Odu is dedicated to supporting the Governor in his efforts to deliver dividends of democracy to the good people of Rivers State.

  Her exemplary leadership and expertise have been invaluable to the administration, and she remains steadfast in her commitment and support to His Excellency Sir Dr. Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS.

 We urge the public to disregard these unfounded reports, which are clearly the product of malicious speculation.

  Her Excellency, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, DSSRS, has not resigned and has no intention of doing so.

