RSU Gets New Vice Chancellor As Okogbule Bows Out

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has approved the appointment of Professor Isaac Zeb-Obipi as the new Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University after a rigorous selection process superintended by the University’s Governing Council.

The appointment, which was announced on Thursday, March 6, 2025 via a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, takes immediate effect for a five-year single non-renewable tenure.

“His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, Governor of Rivers State, has approved the appointment of Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, as the new Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt.”

“The appointment takes immediate effect.”

Zeb-Obipi takes over from the outgone Vice Chancellor, Professor Nlerum Okogbule, who was first appointed on March 5, 2020. His tenure expired on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 after a five-year term many describe as tranquil, staff friendly and progressive.

The handover ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at the Senate Chamber of Rivers State University, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo by 2pm, could not hold as a new substantive Vice Chancellor was yet to be named as at then.

Fifteen Professors had applied for the University’s top job but were later streamlined to three applicants by the Governing Council’s selection committee through a competitive, rigorous, and merit-based process.

According to the assessment report of the Governing Council as sighted by Kristina Reports through a confidential source, Prof. Zeb-Obipi came first scoring 90.72%, followed by Prof. Adolphus Toby, 88.81%, and Prof. Nkalo Hudson Ukoima scoring 85.63%, demonstrating the qualification of all three candidates.

The selection process underscores Governor Fubara’s commitment to entrenching transparency, excellence, and competence in key public service positions following the Governor’s preference of the highest ranking contender for the VC role.

Zeb-Obipi joined the services of the Rivers State University on April 21, 1997 and has since grown through the ranks to become a Professor of Management with specialty in Organizational Behaviour, Human Resource Management and Industrial Relations.

He twice served as the Associate Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences. He was Head of both the Management Department and the Office and Information Management Department in the University from where he moved to become the Dean of Student Affairs from November 2015 to March, 2022.

Until his appointment, Professor Zeb-Obipi was the Director of the Information Communication and Technology Centre (ICTC) and a two term Governing Council Member of the University.

A fellow of several professional bodies and ex-student union leader, Prof. Zeb-Obipi occupies a traditional stool as the Ogulacha II in Ogoloma, Okrika Local Government Area, Rivers State.

Already, torrents of congratulatory messages are pouring in celebration of his elevation, indicating his acceptability across board.

The University’s Senior Staff Club, of which he was also a two-time President, staff, students, Alumni and, indeed, the unions on campus are all in jubilant mode both on campus and on social media platforms in celebration of the appointment.

Expectations are, therefore, high on the deliverables, milestones, and wins that the University will attain under the new leadership.